Market Cool On CloudCoCo Group plc's (LON:CLCO) Revenues

CloudCoCo Group plc's (LON:CLCO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the IT industry in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 1.5x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does CloudCoCo Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CloudCoCo Group has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

CloudCoCo Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 63% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 239% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 7.9% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 5.3% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that CloudCoCo Group's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On CloudCoCo Group's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

To us, it seems CloudCoCo Group currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

