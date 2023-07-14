Market Cool On Health and Plant Protein Group Limited's (ASX:HPP) Revenues

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x Health and Plant Protein Group Limited (ASX:HPP) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Food companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1x and even P/S higher than 3x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

See our latest analysis for Health and Plant Protein Group

How Health and Plant Protein Group Has Been Performing

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Health and Plant Protein Group as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Health and Plant Protein Group will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Health and Plant Protein Group?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Health and Plant Protein Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 128% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 37% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 4.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Health and Plant Protein Group's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Health and Plant Protein Group's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Health and Plant Protein Group revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Health and Plant Protein Group (2 are a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here