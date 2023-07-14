Market Cool On Ho Wah Genting Berhad's (KLSE:HWGB) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Electrical industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, Ho Wah Genting Berhad (KLSE:HWGB) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.1x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Ho Wah Genting Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen at a steady rate over the last year for Ho Wah Genting Berhad, which is generally not a bad outcome. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this good revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on Ho Wah Genting Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Ho Wah Genting Berhad?

Ho Wah Genting Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 5.1% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 132% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 23% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Ho Wah Genting Berhad's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Ho Wah Genting Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We're very surprised to see Ho Wah Genting Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ho Wah Genting Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

