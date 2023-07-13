Market Cool On Hwa Tai Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HWATAI) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, Hwa Tai Industries Berhad (KLSE:HWATAI) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.5x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

See our latest analysis for Hwa Tai Industries Berhad

What Does Hwa Tai Industries Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen at a steady rate over the last year for Hwa Tai Industries Berhad, which is generally not a bad outcome. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance might fall short of industry figures in the near future, leading to a reduced P/S. Those who are bullish on Hwa Tai Industries Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Hwa Tai Industries Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Hwa Tai Industries Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 6.6%. Revenue has also lifted 13% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to decline by 2.7% over the next year, which puts the company's recent medium-term positive growth rates in a good light for now.

With this information, we find it very odd that Hwa Tai Industries Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Hwa Tai Industries Berhad revealed that despite growing revenue over the medium-term in a shrinking industry, the P/S doesn't reflect this as it's lower than the industry average. We think potential risks might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio and share price. The most obvious risk is that its revenue trajectory may not keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Hwa Tai Industries Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here