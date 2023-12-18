Market Cool On James Cropper PLC's (LON:CRPR) Revenues

It's not a stretch to say that James Cropper PLC's (LON:CRPR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Forestry industry in the United Kingdom, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does James Cropper's Recent Performance Look Like?

With its revenue growth in positive territory compared to the declining revenue of most other companies, James Cropper has been doing quite well of late. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to deteriorate like the rest, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. Those who are bullish on James Cropper will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a slightly lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like James Cropper's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 6.7% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 46% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next year growing by 5.7%. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 5.3%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this information, we find it odd that James Cropper is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It looks like most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that James Cropper currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its growth forecasts are potentially beating a struggling industry. We assume that investors are attributing some risk to the company's future revenues, keeping it from trading at a higher P/S. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader industry turmoil. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

