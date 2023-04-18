Market Cool On Pureprofile Ltd's (ASX:PPL) Revenues

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.6x in the Media industry in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Pureprofile Ltd's (ASX:PPL) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Check out our latest analysis for Pureprofile

What Does Pureprofile's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Pureprofile as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Pureprofile.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Pureprofile would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 30%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 78% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 16% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 0.8%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Pureprofile's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Story continues

Looking at Pureprofile's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Pureprofile.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here