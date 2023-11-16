Market Cool On Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation's (NASDAQ:STRC) Revenues

It's not a stretch to say that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation's (NASDAQ:STRC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Machinery industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.3x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Sarcos Technology and Robotics Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Sarcos Technology and Robotics as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Sarcos Technology and Robotics' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Sarcos Technology and Robotics' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 22% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 31% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 78% per year during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.8% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Sarcos Technology and Robotics' P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

