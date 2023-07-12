Market Cool On Sezzle Inc.'s (ASX:SZL) Revenues

Sezzle Inc.'s (ASX:SZL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Diversified Financial industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.9x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Sezzle's Recent Performance Look Like?

Sezzle certainly has been doing a good job lately as its revenue growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their revenue go backwards. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, possibly more than the industry, which has repressed the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Sezzle?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Sezzle's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 14%. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, even though the last 12 month performance was only fair. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 3.4% per annum over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 2.6% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Sezzle's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for Sezzle remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sezzle, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

