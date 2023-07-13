Market Cool On Straker Translations Limited's (ASX:STG) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Commercial Services industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.1x, Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.8x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Straker Translations Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Straker Translations has been relatively sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Straker Translations would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 6.3% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 114% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 9.0% each year as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.5% per year, which is not materially different.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Straker Translations' P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Straker Translations' P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for Straker Translations remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. The low P/S could be an indication that the revenue growth estimates are being questioned by the market. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Straker Translations is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

