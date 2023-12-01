Advertisement
On the market: Custom built 4-bedroom home near Rockford has 4 bathrooms

Kathi Edwards
·1 min read

Address: 7359 Timber Ridge Road, Roscoe

Description: This four-bedroom, four-bathroom ranch home is located on a .57-acre wooded lot in Promontory Ridge. The custom-built home has nearly 4,200 square feet of finished living space. Hardwood floors flow from the foyer into the dining room, living room, eat-in kitchen, hallway and primary bedroom. The living room has a 3-sided fireplace. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, a desk area, two pantries, a center eat-at island, tiled back splash and wine fridge. Off the sunroom is access to the backyard and stone patio. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, bath with double vanities with quartz countertops, walk-in tiled shower with glass doors and tile floors. There is a mud/laundry room with a door to the three-and-a-half car garage. Two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a Jack and Jill bath complete the main level. The fully exposed lower level offers a family room with built-in cabinets and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. The bluestone patio has a built-in fireplace. There is also a shed, irrigation system and playset.

Asking Price: $575,000

Listing Agent: Jayne Ragan, Dickerson & Nieman Realtors, 815-988-7667

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: 4-bedroom home near Rockford, Illinois has 4 bathrooms

