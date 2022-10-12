IT market in Czech Republic to record USD 2.22 Mn growth; Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., and Adyen NV emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT market in Czech Republic by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.22 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. The report identifies Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, and Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV as dominant players in the market. Understand the scope of the report. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Czech Republic 2022-2026

Increased adoption of IT solutions among Czech Republic SMEs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Segmentation

The IT market in Czech Republic is segmented as below:

Type

The services segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment includes consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The need to develop improved business delivery systems and cost-effective models is leading to the increased demand for IT services, which is driving the growth of the segment.

End-user

BFSI companies in the Czech Republic are undertaking digital transformation initiatives, which is creating a high demand for IT services in the country. Also, the increasing use of blockchain and other high-security technologies in the BFSI sector is driving the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT market in Czech Republic report covers the following areas:

IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in the Czech Republic during the next five years

Estimation of the IT market size in the Czech Republic and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in the Czech Republic

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in the Czech Republic

IT market In Czech Republic Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Key consumer countries Czech Republic Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Acer Inc.

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 Dell Inc.

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Microsoft Corp

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

