IT market in Czech Republic to record USD 2.22 Mn growth; Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., and Adyen NV emerge as key vendors -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT market in Czech Republic by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 2.22 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. The report identifies Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, and Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV as dominant players in the market. Understand the scope of the report. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Increased adoption of IT solutions among Czech Republic SMEs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Segmentation
The IT market in Czech Republic is segmented as below:
Type
The services segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment includes consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The need to develop improved business delivery systems and cost-effective models is leading to the increased demand for IT services, which is driving the growth of the segment.
End-user
BFSI companies in the Czech Republic are undertaking digital transformation initiatives, which is creating a high demand for IT services in the country. Also, the increasing use of blockchain and other high-security technologies in the BFSI sector is driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT market in Czech Republic report covers the following areas:
IT market in Czech Republic 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in the Czech Republic during the next five years
Estimation of the IT market size in the Czech Republic and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the IT market in the Czech Republic
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in the Czech Republic
Related Reports:
IT Market in Oman by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
IT Services Market in Latin America by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
IT market In Czech Republic Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.72%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.22 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.7
Key consumer countries
Czech Republic
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Adyen NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Group, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Temenos AG, and Yandex NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accenture Plc
10.4 Acer Inc.
10.5 Apple Inc.
10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.7 Dell Inc.
10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
10.10 Microsoft Corp
10.11 Oracle Corp.
10.12 SAP SE
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-market-in-czech-republic-to-record-usd-2-22-mn-growth-accenture-plc-acer-inc-and-adyen-nv-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301646193.html
SOURCE Technavio