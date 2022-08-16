The market for dietary fibers is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.6%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, in countries like China and Japan and in some European countries has led consumers to include dietary supplements as part of their daily diets.

This is expected to support the growth dietary fibers market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing lifestyle-related disease such as obesity and diabetes is anticipated generate opportunities in the global dietary fibers market as daily intake of these fibers are proven to be helpful in mitigating various health-related issues.



Inclusion of nutrition rich fruits and vegetable in diet to flourish the by source segment’s growth.



Fibers are vital elements of fruits and vegetables.Fibers are known to be plant-based carbohydrates that are not digested by gastrointestinal acids.



Hence, remain undigested and are considered good for bowel actions.In fruits and vegetables, dietary fibers are found easily that help to enhance human health via different functions such as postprandial glycemic response reduction, cholesterol normalization, microbiota modulation, constipation prevention, and transport of phenolic compounds.



Fast-paced lifestyle, changing eating habits, and lack of wholesome diets have led consumers to opt for various dietary supplements that are based on fruits and vegetables. This has eventually supported the growth of dietary fibers market.



Increasing food and beverage applications of soluble dietary fibers to drive the market growth

Water-soluble dietary fibers are one of the critical segments of dietary fibers.They comprise pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, inulin, fructooligosaccharides, corn fiber, and galactooligosaccharides.



Soluble dietary fibers procrastinate gastric emptying and normalize the blood sugar level, as well as lowering the cholesterol level.Therefore, health-conscious consumers are keen towards including dietary fibers in their diets in different forms such as fruits, vegetables, supplements, beverages, and others.



Various health benefits associated with the consumption soluble dietary fibers such as aiding obesity, diabetes, and cholesterol have led to propel the growth of dietary fibers market.

Asia Pacific witnessed to be the fastest-growing market for dietary fibers, at a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value

Growing millennial consumers population in developing economies such as China and India who are more concerned about the daily nutrition intake coupled with increasing per capita income and spending power are driving the Asia Pacific dietary fibers market.According to Indian National Institute of Nutrition 30–40 g of fiber should be consumed on a daily basis, also the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan suggests the ideal dietary fiber consumption for an average adult should be 20–25 g per day.



Noting that, consumers are following the dietary instructions given by government bodies and health organizations specifically after Covid-19 pandemic, this is anticipated to further increase in dietary fibers market growth in the region.



