The market for dietary fibers is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.6%

·4 min read
during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, in countries like China and Japan and in some European countries has led consumers to include dietary supplements as part of their daily diets.

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dietary Fibers Market by Source, Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05012873/?utm_source=GNW
This is expected to support the growth dietary fibers market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing lifestyle-related disease such as obesity and diabetes is anticipated generate opportunities in the global dietary fibers market as daily intake of these fibers are proven to be helpful in mitigating various health-related issues.

Inclusion of nutrition rich fruits and vegetable in diet to flourish the by source segment’s growth.

Fibers are vital elements of fruits and vegetables.Fibers are known to be plant-based carbohydrates that are not digested by gastrointestinal acids.

Hence, remain undigested and are considered good for bowel actions.In fruits and vegetables, dietary fibers are found easily that help to enhance human health via different functions such as postprandial glycemic response reduction, cholesterol normalization, microbiota modulation, constipation prevention, and transport of phenolic compounds.

Fast-paced lifestyle, changing eating habits, and lack of wholesome diets have led consumers to opt for various dietary supplements that are based on fruits and vegetables. This has eventually supported the growth of dietary fibers market.

Increasing food and beverage applications of soluble dietary fibers to drive the market growth
Water-soluble dietary fibers are one of the critical segments of dietary fibers.They comprise pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, inulin, fructooligosaccharides, corn fiber, and galactooligosaccharides.

Soluble dietary fibers procrastinate gastric emptying and normalize the blood sugar level, as well as lowering the cholesterol level.Therefore, health-conscious consumers are keen towards including dietary fibers in their diets in different forms such as fruits, vegetables, supplements, beverages, and others.

Various health benefits associated with the consumption soluble dietary fibers such as aiding obesity, diabetes, and cholesterol have led to propel the growth of dietary fibers market.
Asia Pacific witnessed to be the fastest-growing market for dietary fibers, at a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value
Growing millennial consumers population in developing economies such as China and India who are more concerned about the daily nutrition intake coupled with increasing per capita income and spending power are driving the Asia Pacific dietary fibers market.According to Indian National Institute of Nutrition 30–40 g of fiber should be consumed on a daily basis, also the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan suggests the ideal dietary fiber consumption for an average adult should be 20–25 g per day.

Noting that, consumers are following the dietary instructions given by government bodies and health organizations specifically after Covid-19 pandemic, this is anticipated to further increase in dietary fibers market growth in the region.

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2- 45%, Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: Director – 30%, CXOs – 25%, and Others- 45%
• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 45%, and RoW – 10%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• Beneo (Germany)
• ADM (US)
• Tereos (France)
• Cargill (US)
• Dupont (US)
• Roquette Frères (France)
• Ingredion Incorporated (US)
• Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)
• The Green Labs LLC (US)
• Nexira (France)
• Tate & Lyle (UK)
• Nutri Pea Ltd (Canada)
• Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany)
• Scoular (US)
• Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd. (China)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the dietary fibers market on the basis of and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global dietary fibers, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the dietary fibers market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the dietary fibers market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05012873/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


