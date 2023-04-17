The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From Assertio Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASRT) Earnings Yet

Assertio Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASRT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Assertio Holdings could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Assertio Holdings?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Assertio Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. That's essentially a continuation of what we've seen over the last three years, as its EPS growth has been virtually non-existent for that entire period. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 78% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 4.5% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Assertio Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Assertio Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Assertio Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

If you're unsure about the strength of Assertio Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

