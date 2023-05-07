The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATRA) Revenues Yet

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATRA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 11.4x and even P/S above 54x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

How Atara Biotherapeutics Has Been Performing

Atara Biotherapeutics certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Atara Biotherapeutics' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 213% last year. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 27% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 109% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Atara Biotherapeutics' P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does Atara Biotherapeutics' P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As expected, our analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

