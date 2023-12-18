The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From BlueScope Steel Limited's (ASX:BSL) Earnings Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for BlueScope Steel as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the dismal earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the earnings slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, BlueScope Steel would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 62%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 1,070% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 0.7% per year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 18% per annum.

In light of this, it's understandable that BlueScope Steel's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From BlueScope Steel's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of BlueScope Steel's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

