U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +31.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,991.00
    +225.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,451.00
    +129.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.90
    +18.20 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.95
    +1.41 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.00
    +19.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.31 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0087
    +0.0085 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.04
    -1.60 (-6.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0119 (+1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7460
    -2.3410 (-1.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,751.53
    +1,532.71 (+7.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.68
    +29.88 (+6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.52
    +110.46 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

The Market Will Be Driven By Entry Of New Products In The Market And Increasing Number Of Therapies In Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research

KuicK Research
·4 min read
KuicK Research
KuicK Research

The Market Will Be Driven By Entry Of New Products In The Market & Increasing Number Of Therapies In Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research

Singapore, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Findings:

  • Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity > USD 75 billion by 2028

  • Global Peptide Therapeutics  Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

  • Peptide Therapeutics in Clinical Trials: > 800 Drugs

  • Peptide Therapeutics Commercially Available In Market: > 200 Drugs

  • Global Peptide Therapeutics  Clinical Trials Insight By Peptide Type: Glucagon-like Peptides, Cyclic Peptides, Glycopeptides, Oligopeptides, Lipopeptides, Dipeptides, Opioid, Depsipeptides, Neuropeptides, Natriuretic, Bicyclic Peptides

Download Report Sample: https://www.kuickresearch.com/ccformF.php?t=1650627251

Over the last few years, there has been rapid research for the development of novel cancer therapies which have the ability to specifically target the cancer cells. The widespread efforts by researchers have enabled them to utilize the therapeutic potential of peptides in the management of cancer. Till now, several peptide based drugs have entered the market and have shown immense response in the treatment of cancer. Given their small size, peptides have the ability to penetrate deeper into the target tissue and induce robust anti-tumor response. Furthermore, the ease of manufacturing peptides has also gained a lot of interest in the pharmaceutical companies.

The technological advancements in the field of biotechnology has led to development of several novel approaches for utilizing peptide as therapeutic molecules including peptide vaccine, peptide drug conjugates, anti-cancer peptides, bifusion proteins, and others. These are relatively new molecules which are mainly present in clinical development and are expected to demonstrated encouraging response in the market during the forecast period. Currently, Riavax (GV1001) developed by GemVax and Kael is the only vaccine which have gained market authroization in South Korea for the management of pancreatic cancer. The rapid approval of this vaccine have encouraged pharmaceutical investments in this sector. The pipeline of novel peptide cancer vaccine is highly crowded and several product launches are expected in the coming years.

One of the peptide cancer vaccine farthest along in development is NeuVax, which is comprised of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) derived peptide E75 (nelipepimut-S) combined with granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) as an immuno adjuvant. E75 is a major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I epitope that stimulates a CD8+ cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) response. Imugene has also developed Her-Vaxx which is a B-cell peptide cancer immunotherapy which was designed to target breast cancer tumors that expresses Her2.

Further, other approaches are also entering clinical development which will drive its growth in the market. For instance in 2022, US FDA also accepted IND application for LTX-315 to initiate phase-II clinical trial in the first quarter of 2022. LTX-315 is potential first in class oncolytic peptide which is being accessed for the management of basal cell carcinoma. The technology is based on pioneering research in host defense peptides – nature’s first line of defense towards foreign pathogens. The investigational drug has shown encouraging tumor-specific immune cell responses in multi-indication phase-I/II oncology trials.

The combination therapies are also expected to transform the global peptide cancer therapeutics market owing to better survival outcomes and large number of ongoing clinical trials. For instance, Pepscan has received investigational new drug application (IND) approval to evaluate its personalized neoantigen peptide based vaccine in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company will supply its personalized peptide vaccine for six patients in phase-I clinical trial led by Mayo Clinic. Further, Endevica Bio also received IND approval for TCMCB07 which is an investigational melanocortin‐4 antagonist peptide designed to treat cachexia in people that have cancer. The company is planning to initiate phase-II clinical trial in pancreatic cancer in Q2’2023.

As per our report findings, the global peptide cancer therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 75 Billion by 2028 which is mainly attributed to rising cancer prevalence worldwide and increased prescription of peptide therapeutics for the management of cancer. The cancer peptide therapeutics market is moderately competitive with several key players including Amgen, Eli Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Roche, Bachem Holdings, and several others. The huge investments by pharmaceutical companies and the presence of robust clinical pipeline of drugs are also expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period. 

CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Kuick Research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Regeneron Stock Soars On Pair Of Successful Trials

    Studies "support aflibercept 8 mg as a potential new standard-of-care," Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said. Regeneron stock leapt in huge volume.

  • FDA Schedules Adcomm For Veru's Cancer Drug Repurposed For COVID-19

    The FDA is convening an adcomm meeting of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee, slated for October 6, to discuss Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. In a public notice, the FDA said that as part of the adcomm, one of the focuses of the experts will include "the treatment effect size in the context of the high placebo mortality rate, the limited size of the safety database, and identif

  • Relay Therapeutics Jumps on Data Update

    An emerging crop of drug developers is using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sometimes supercomputers to design safer and more effective drugs. The latest update from Relay Therapeutics provides early validation for a technology-enabled approach. At the very least, the preliminary data published ahead of an important scientific meeting shows the promise of the company's unique strategy to design more selective drug candidates.

  • Amylyx gains nearly $600M in market cap after FDA committee gives green light

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were riding high in the first few hours of trading following a key FDA advisory committee's positive vote on its first drug, despite the unusual caveats that accompanied the vote.

  • CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)

    It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. "...Because national health expenditures are projected to grow 1.1 percentage points faster than gross domestic product per year on average over 2019-28, the health share of the economy is projected to rise from 17.7% in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028."

  • New Bill Helps Retirees With Long-Term Care

    When planning for the future, health care ranks as one of the highest concerns for both savers and retirees alike. Not only are health care costs rising by more than 5% every year, but rampant inflation and volatile market performances … Continue reading → The post New Bill May Allow Penalty-Free 401(k) Withdrawals for This Retirement Expense appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bivalent COVID Omicron booster rollout progresses slowly in Sarasota-Manatee

    If everyone who gets an annual flu shot also gets vaccinated with the new bivalent COVID-19 booster, more than 10,000 lives could be saved nationwide

  • Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is on Fire Today

    The drugmaker's shares are skyrocketing in response to a positive advisory committee vote for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug candidate AMX0035. Specifically, a panel of experts assembled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly voted seven to two in favor of the available evidence supporting the drug's use as a treatment for ALS. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that results in the loss of motor control.

  • Regeneron-Sanofi Eczema Drug Shows Improvements In Itchy Inflammatory Skin Disease

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) presented detailed results from the second of two Phase 3 trials (PRIME) evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis patients experience intense, persistent itch with thick skin lesions (nodules) that can cover most of the body. Related: Sanofi-Regeneron's Flagship Drug Shows Consistent Efficacy, Safety Profile At Two Years For Asthma In Kids. These data, consistent with

  • Emergent (EBS) Initiates Study on Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) initiates an early-stage study evaluating its Lassa virus vaccine candidate, EBS-LASV, for the prevention of Lassa fever.

  • New Study Suggests Common Mental Health Conditions Could Increase Risk of Long COVID

    The study, which was published in JAMA and conducted by researchers at Harvard University, analyzed survey responses from nearly 55,000 people from April 2020 to November 2021.

  • Camden County health hub offering omicron booster shots to all adults Thursday

    The CDC and FDA are recommending anyone 12 or older to get the omicron-specific booster shots.

  • Spero (SPRO) Up Following Positive FDA Update for UTI Drug

    Spero (SPRO) surges on achieving common ground with the FDA on the regulatory path forward for tebipenem HBr.

  • FDA Approves New Botox Rival

    Analysts say the drug, from Revance Therapeutics, poses a threat to the market-dominating antiwrinkle treatment because it promises to last longer.

  • Does Medicare Advantage or Medicare Have The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In reversal, FDA panel votes to recommend experimental ALS drug

    An FDA advisory panel voted to recommend a drug for ALS, reversing a decision from earlier this year. The drug was funded in part by the Ice Bucket Challenge.

  • Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors

    (Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant better compete with CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walmart's clinics could get a boost of new customers from UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage members, while UnitedHealth gains access to the largest U.S. retailer's footprint and a venue to enroll more people, Evercore ISI analysts Mike Newshel and Elizabeth Anderson said in a research note.

  • Abbott (ABT) Debuts Amplatzer Talisman System in Europe

    Abbott's (ABT) Amplatzer Talisman PFO Occlusion System will enable doctors across Europe to treat people experiencing a patent foramen ovale-associated stroke.

  • Amylyx’s ALS Drug Backed by FDA Advisers

    The panel of neuroscience experts, meeting a second time to consider the experimental drug, voted in support after narrowly rejecting it earlier.

  • This Small Biotech Company Touts Promising Data For Alzheimer's Candidate

    BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) announced topline results from an investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 trial of NE3107 for Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The company says that NE3107 is pursuing a two-pronged approach targeting neuroinflammation and insulin resistance. The trial enrolled a total of 23 patients. Initial results showed that the measurements for most patients improved with NE3107 treatment, although MCI/mild AD patients showed greater change. A large proportion of MCI/mild AD patients in the trial