U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,363.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,676.00
    +24.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -18.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.37 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.51 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,308.95
    -385.88 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.85
    +22.12 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.38
    -13.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030

ReportLinker
·10 min read

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $8,783. 0 Million by 2030. Market Report Coverage - Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Volume Sold, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135059/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation

• Product Type – Hardware (Injectors (Disposable, Reusable, Wearable), Patches (Needle-Less Patches, Microneedle Patches), Airless Dispensers and Bottles, Dermal Pumps, Valves, Other Devices, Packaging Products), and Software and Apps
• Sales Channel – B2B sales channel, B2C sales channel
• End User – Hospitals, Dermatology Practices, Home Use

Regional Segmentation

• North America - U.S. and Canada
• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest-of-Latin America
• Rest-of-the-World

Market Growth Drivers

• Global Preference for Connected Devices
• Increasing Number of Business Synergies with Pharmaceutical Companies
• Novel Technologies in Drug Delivery
• Growing Focus on Prescription Adherence

Market Challenges

• Stringent Regulations and Concerns Around Data Privacy
• Lack of Awareness of Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Among a Large Section of the Population in Emerging Countries

Market Opportunities

• Development of a Customized Apps Marketplace for Pharma Companies
• Leveraging Synergies to Expand into Emerging Markets
• Developing Low-Cost Devices to Improve Sales in Price-Sensitive Markets

Key Companies Profiled

AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bespak, Credence MedSystems, Inc., E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Latch Medical, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Medicsensors S.L, Midas Pharma GmbH, Nemera, Owen Mumford, Portal Instruments, Inc., Vaxxas Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

How This Report Can Add Value

Assuming that the reader is a manufacturer of dermal drug delivery devices, they will be able to do the following-

• Understand their position as compared to some of the key players in the market
• Get information on the number of units sold for each product type
• Stay updated with the latest trends in the market with respect to connected devices.
• Understand the impact of COVID-19 on dermatology practices, adoption of connected devices, and the entry barriers as a result.
• Identify some of the key players in the market and understand their value contribution

Assuming that the reader is a pharmaceutical company, they will be able to do the following-

• Understand the trends in dermatology drug delivery devices
• Stay updated with the key developments including partnerships between device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies
• Understand the sales trend for OTC and pharma end markets

Key Questions Answered in the Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Report

• What is the volume sold for each of the key product types in the market?
• What are some of the features of the products available in the market or in the pipeline?
• What are the key regulations governing the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market?
• What are the key technological developments expected to have a strong impact on the market in the coming years?
• How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market?
• Who are the leading players who held major share of the advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market in 2020?
• How has the patent filing trend in the field of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices grown over the years?
• What are the key factors that are expected to promote or restrain market growth?
• What are the likely scenarios in which the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market can grow in the future?
• What are the potential scenarios and effects of COVID-19 recovery for the advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market?
• What is the most common sales channel, and how likely is it to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2030?
• What is the current revenue contribution of different product types, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?
• What is the current revenue contribution of different end users, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?

Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Industry Overview

The use of drug delivery devices to administer drugs through the skin is not a new concept and has been done using needle-and-syringe combinations for decades.Advanced dermatology drug delivery devices are based on the concept of drug delivery with added features for reduced pain, enhanced medication adherence, consumer engagement, user-friendly design, and ease of administration.

These devices include injectors, patches, airless dispensers and bottles, dermal pumps, valves, and add-on devices for safety and enhanced connectivity.

The market currently is dominated by needle-and-syringe combination products, which is almost universally disliked, accounts for a large chunk of the market.Most of the advanced drug delivery devices aim to capture some of that share with at least one of the features mentioned previously.

The primary driving factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market include the push for connected devices, increasing number of business synergies among drug delivery device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies leading to launch of new combination products in the market, the growing focus on prescription/medication/patient adherence, and innovative technologies in drug delivery such as microneedle patches. The key effort to bridge the gap in demand for connected devices is to increase the awareness for such products in emerging countries.

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market report highlights that the market was valued at $3,348.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $8,783.0 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers

Presently, the factors driving the growth of the market as per the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market report include the global push for connected devices, increasing number of business synergies with pharmaceutical companies, novel technologies in drug delivery, and growing focus on prescription adherence.

As technology continues to evolve, sensors and connectivity are becoming essential elements in drug delivery.Connected devices are expected to be increasingly used for customized disease management.

The market acceptance for connected devices is growing, mainly fueled by the overall increase in the adoption of connected devices and patient monitoring amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.Going forward, drug delivery devices are expected to comprise features that promote adherence.

With evolving technologies, key players in the market are expected to integrate their offerings with connectivity features through apps. The growing focus on patient convenience is increasingly driving these technological advancements in the case of drug delivery.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Challenges

The challenges that are restricting the growth of the market include stringent regulations and concerns around data privacy, and the lack of awareness of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices among a large section of the population in emerging countries.

The concept of connected healthcare is revolutionary.However, it also adds to data privacy concerns.

Similar to all connected devices, networked medical devices are prone to security breaches.In terms of product launches, the market has registered a high rate of innovation during 2015-2020.

In addition, the concept of connected medical devices is a relatively new concept and needs more time to gain acceptance among the masses, especially in emerging countries.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Opportunities

Potential opportunities that are likely to boost the growth of the market include developing of a customized apps marketplace for pharma companies, leveraging synergies to expand into emerging markets, and developing low-cost devices to improve sales in price-sensitive markets.

A number of synergies between the manufacturers of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices and third-party software developers/cloud-service providers are expected to act as a catalyst for the development of the customized apps marketplace.Emerging markets present lucrative opportunities for the growth in the adoption of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices.

In addition, manufacturers of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices are expected to benefit by marketing similar low-cost devices specifically for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to maximize their profits.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Industry

The impact of COVID-19 varies depending on the region, country, the extent of lockdowns, and the perception of the local population.

In most cases, once the lockdowns were lifted, medication delivery systems in professional healthcare settings were redesigned with an aim to minimize contact among the healthcare providers and the patients.The regulations also required the clinicians to wear personal protective equipment.

The adoption of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices is expected to be accelerated post COVID-19 due to the accelerated demand for connected devices. The trend of digitalizing healthcare has also impacted the development of some of the devices.

Key areas of the supply chain were impacted during the initial days of the pandemic, which comprised coinciding lockdowns in several countries leading to a restriction in global logistics. The resulting strain led to reduced stock in warehouses and a hike in logistics costs locally.

Market Segmentation

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Product Type)

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market report includes advanced dermatology devices for drug delivery. These products include injectors, patches, airless dispensers and bottles, dermal pumps, valves, other devices, and software and apps.

The product segment is being driven by a number of innovations in terms of product design and user engagement.Many players are focusing on having a patient-facing app to enhance medication adherence.

As a result, software developers and solution providers are getting involved. Manufacturers can also have in-house custom software development teams for the same purpose.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Sales Channel)

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market sales channel includes B2B sales channel and B2C sales channel.

Manufacturers across the globe have been focusing on expanding their network of operations either through business synergies or technological advancements in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the drug-device combinations are usually sold only through the B2B channel.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by End User)

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market by end user includes hospitals, dermatology practices, and home use.

Hospitals are the primary end users for the global advanced dermatology delivery devices market.The adoption of these devices in hospitals and dermatology practices (clinics) has been increasing continuously for vaccination purposes.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a key role in accelerating the demand for connected and home use devices. The advancements in drug delivery devices promoting adherence are also propelling the growth of the segment.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Region)

The different regions covered under the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World.

North America and Europe are two of the largest markets for advanced dermatology drug delivery devices, while developing countries are expected to register strong growth in the adoption of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices in the near future.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market include AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bespak, Credence MedSystems, Inc., E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Latch Medical, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Medicsensors S.L, Midas Pharma GmbH, Nemera, Owen Mumford, Portal Instruments, Inc., Vaxxas Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments in the past few years undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, and business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.

The preferred strategy for companies has been business synergies followed by funding activities.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• U.K.
• Nordic Countries
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia and New Zealand
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest-of-Latin America
• Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135059/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • China Trade Surges to New Records on Strong U.S., EU Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s export growth unexpectedly surged in August as suppliers likely boosted orders ahead of the year-end shopping season, offsetting any port disruptions due to fresh outbreaks of the delta virus. Exports rose 25.6% in dollar terms from a year earlier to a record $294.3 billion, more than $10 billion above any previous month. Imports grew 33.1% to $236 billion, also t

  • Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

    Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as some investors scooped up bargains following recent losses, while Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand and weighed on sentiment. Brent crude futures for November rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.57 a barrel by 0654 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • Oil Traders In A Parabolic Scenario

    Market observers expect OPEC’s policies to come into trouble as early as 2022, or even as soon as the end of the year if the coronavirus resurgence hits demand. Oil market forecasts were presented to the oil ministers ahead of the meeting on Sept. 1.

  • China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports

    China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts. Shipments from the world's biggest exporter in August rose 25.6% year-on-year, picking up speed from a 19.3.% gain in July, customs data showed on Tuesday, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector. "While near-term headwinds remain, supply constraints in China have eased and we think the global economic recovery will continue to underpin China’s exports later this year and in 2022," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

  • Bankrupt Philippine Airlines returns jets

    Philippine Airlines has set out a survival plan. On Monday (September 6) the country's flag carrier said it would return 22 of its jets to leasing companies. That after it filed for bankruptcy protection last week in the U.S. The airline is now pursuing a financial restructuring. That will see it cut $2 billion in borrowings, and raise new finance. But it doesn't expect a recovery to pre-crisis levels of business until 2024 or 2025. Speaking Monday, Chief Financial Officer Nilo Rodriguez said the company was trying to assess where a recovery would come from: "What we had to look at the whole network in terms of determining the fleet that we would be using for the recovery was, really where, how and where the demand come back quickest, and we believe that this will happen in the short haul, and in the regional markets for Philippine Airlines."Monday's moves will leave Philippine Airlines with 70 jets, down from 92. As part of the survival plan it is also postponing the delivery of 13 new planes from Airbus.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Guinea Coup Poses Supply-Chain Risks for China’s Aluminum

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum traded near the highest since 2011 after a military coup in Guinea triggered uncertainty in a key part of the metal’s global supply chain.The coup’s leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, said Monday he wants “continuity of production” in mining, and for existing mine agreements to be honored. Still, commodity investors will be watching closely as the coup unfolds. Here’s what’s at stake.What’s Guinea got to do with aluminum?It’s all about bauxite, a dirty-red ore that gets he

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.

  • Fractory raises $9M to rethink the manufacturing supply chain for metalworks

    The manufacturing industry took a hard hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are signs of how it is slowly starting to come back into shape -- helped in part by new efforts to make factories more responsive to the fluctuations in demand that come with the ups and downs of grappling with the shifting economy, virus outbreaks and more. Today, a businesses that is positioning itself as part of that new guard of flexible custom manufacturing -- a startup called Fractory -- is announcing a Series A of $9 million (€7.7 million) that underscores the trend. The funding is being led by OTB Ventures, a leading European investor focussed on early growth, post-product, high-tech start-ups, with existing investors Trind Ventures, Superhero Capital, United Angels VC, Startup Wise Guys and Verve Ventures also participating.

  • EtherLite Stays Under Pressure While Ethereum Moves Closer To All-Time Highs

    Ethereum’s strength did not provide any support to EtherLite.