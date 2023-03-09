NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical X-Ray detectors market to reach $ 3,702.0 million by the end of 2032.

Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market Industry Overview

The global medical X-Ray detectors market report highlights that the market was valued at $2,019.0 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 3,702.0 million by the end of 2032. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of fractures and spinal injuries augmenting the growth of the market, technological advancements in X-Ray detectors, and the use of new-age materials for the development of X-Ray detectors and dose management.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global medical X-Ray detectors market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products.

The opportunity for growth of the global medical X-Ray detectors market lies in the innovations in technology and the development of AI-based digital X-Ray systems enabling diagnostic accuracy and productivity.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the rescheduling of non-essential diagnostic tests and treatment procedures.The impact of COVID-19 on devices is ambiguous, as surgeries were limited during the pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, X-Ray detectors were majorly undertaken in hospitals, clinical, and diagnostic facilities. Owing to factors such as travel restrictions and the risk of transmission of the virus, there was a decrease in diagnostic tests and treatment procedures.

As the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic begins, diagnostic tests and treatment procedures are expected to normalize.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Product

By Type

By Panel Size

By Panel Connection

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by-product) is expected to be dominated by the type segment.

Segmentation 2: by Application

Static Imaging

Dynamic Imaging

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the medical segment.

Segmentation 3: by Modalities

Portable Detectors

Fixed Detectors

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by modalities) is expected to be dominated by the portable segment.

Segmentation 4: by Module Type

New Digital X-Ray Systems

Retrofit X-Ray Systems

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by module type) is expected to be dominated by the new digital X-Ray segment.

Segmentation 5: by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by end user) is dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest-of-Latin America

Middle East and Africa

U.A.E

K.S.A

South Africa

Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.

Recent Developments in Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market

In February 2022, KA Imaging Inc., secured a Taiwan license for the Reveal 35C dual-energy X-Ray detector; through this license, the detector can be sold in the Taiwan market.

In May 2022, EXAMION partnered with Systemhaus GmbH & Co.KG to offer an even broader range of products to our customers in the future.

With this cooperation, both companies emphasize their industry expertise in the healthcare sector and focus on added value for the customer.

In May 2021, KA Imaging collaborated with Alpha Imaging in the U.S. Through this collaboration, hospitals, medical facilities, and practices from 14 states can now acquire Reveal 35C through Alpha Imaging.

In March 2021, Carestream Health Inc. launched Lux 35 detector, a cesium glass-free medical detector. It is a lightweight, glass-free wireless detector.

In August 2020, Carestream Health Inc. launched a new digital radiography detector in the U.S. and Canada.

In April 2019, Varex Imaging Corporation acquired Direct Conversion, a manufacturer of linear array digital detectors, to expand its product portfolio.

In December 2018, Detection Technology Plc. acquired MultiX technology. Through this acquisition, the company would expand its technology base and will strengthen its position in security, industrial, and medical X-Ray imaging.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global medical X-Ray detectors market:

Increasing prevalence of fractures and spinal injuries augmenting the growth of the market

Technological advancements in X-Ray detectors

Use of new age materials for the development of x-ray detectors for better spatial resolution and dose management

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Limitations in emerging economies hinder the growth and adoption of X-Ray detectors

High cost of X-Ray detectors

Analyst's Thoughts

To emphasize the potential of the global medical X-Ray detectors market, Swati Sood, Principal Analyst – BIS Research, states, "X-Ray technology is evolving, and several high-resolution, low-cost, and low-radiation dose systems are being developed by market players.Continuous research and development (R&D) have led to several technological advancements in X-Ray detector technology, such as the development of thinner and more flexible FPDs.

Several research studies are also aimed at identifying novel materials for flat panel detectors (FPDs)".

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Type: The type segment helps the reader understand the different types of X-Ray Detectors available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different flat-panel detectors (indirect flat-panel detectors and direct flat-panel detectors). Furthermore, the study also covers different segments by module type (new digital X-Ray system and retrofit X-Ray systems)

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global medical X-Ray detectors market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities, partnerships, alliances, and business expansions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, KA Imaging Inc. secured a Taiwan license for the Reveal 35C dual-energy X-Ray detector; through this license, the detector can be sold in the Taiwan market, and in May 2022, EXAMION partnered with Systemhaus GmbH & Co. KG to offer an even broader range of products to our customers in the future. With this cooperation, both companies emphasize their industry expertise in the healthcare sector and focus on added value for the customer.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global medical X-Ray detectors market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for X-Ray detectors.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global medical X-Ray detectors market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

iRay Technology

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Canon Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Analogic Corporation

KA Imaging Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Detection Technology

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

DRTECH

Rayence

Trixell

Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

U.A.E

K.S.A.

South Africa

