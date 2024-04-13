Market expert Ed Yardeni says this decade will be the ‘roaring 2020s’ — and here's 1 sector he really likes

The 2020s began as a tumultuous period for the economy, marked by a pandemic-induced recession. Nevertheless, the subsequent economic recovery was rapid, leading to continued growth to this day.

According to Ed Yardeni, market veteran and president of Yardeni Research, the current decade is on a trajectory for significant economic wins.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

“I’ve been kind of looking at previous decades for analogies, and I'm still thinking this will turn out to be the roaring 2020s, kind of similar to the 1920s where we had tremendous productivity growth and tremendous prosperity,” Yardeni said in a recent interview with CNBC.

Of course, what came after the last roaring '20s was far from prosperous. The stock market crash of 1929 marked the onset of the Great Depression, a severe economic downturn characterized by massive unemployment and widespread poverty.

Yardeni acknowledged the historical outcome, remarking, “Obviously, it didn't end well, but for a good time there, it was a good time.”

60% probability

During the interview, host Becky Quick mentioned we still have “another five years left to go,” drawing on the roaring '20s analogy, to which the market strategist affirmatively replied, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Yardeni is of the opinion that “there’s room to grow.” However, he harbors two major concerns.

His first worry is the possibility of revisiting the 1970s scenario, characterized by surging oil prices and a persistent "wage-price spiral," leading the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. He considers this a geopolitical risk.

Story continues

The second concern revolves around a possible recurrence of the 1990s "irrational exuberance," which, in Yardeni's view, "looked to be the case" in recent weeks.

Read more: Baby boomers bust': Robert Kiyosaki warns that older Americans will get crushed in the 'biggest bubble in history' — 3 shockproof assets for instant insurance now

Despite these apprehensions, Yardeni maintains a largely optimistic outlook, going so far as to calculate the probabilities of how the remainder of the 2020s might unfold.

“If you asked me to put probabilities on it, I’d say a 60% likelihood that it's going to be the roaring 2020s and then 20% each for the 1970s and the 1990s,” he said.

Overweight this 1 sector?

Although Yardeni is wary of a potential recurrence of the 1970s energy crisis, the evolving dynamics of the energy market may present opportunities for investors.

In particular, he pointed out that oil prices “could very well head up to $100 a barrel if the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate.”

He elaborated that in the event of a “direct confrontation between Israel and Iran,” the price of oil could rise to the $100 mark “very rapidly.”

Given his analysis, it's no surprise that Yardeni highlights energy as a key sector for investors.

“... I'd overweight energy,” he said. “I've been recommending that for a while, and it's been a clunker, but now it's working out quite well. And I think there's going to be some profit-taking here.”

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.