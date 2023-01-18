U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

The market for facade systems is approximated to be USD 316.0 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 469.0 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Out of four facade systems types (EIFS, curtain walls, claddings, and siding), cladding has the largest market share because of its excellent properties, such as it helps to protect the building from adverse weather conditions, unwanted sound and dust, improving the appearance of the building.

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Facade Systems Market by Type, End-use And Region – Global Forecast to 2027" -

• By Type, EIFS accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finishing Systems), also known as Synthetic Stucco, is first invented by Sto Corporation.It is popular because of its several benefits, such as excellent energy efficiency, wide flexibility in design, provides resistance to dirt, moisture, organic growth, and others.

These systems are well-designed to work with different types of substrates, such as cement, wood, and masonry. Rapid urbanization, increasing concern towards sustainability, energy savings, aesthetic appeals, and others are the major factors to propel the market of facade systems in the forecast period.
• By End Use Industry, Non-Residential accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A non-residential structure is primarily intended for purposes other than long-term residential use.These include shopping malls, offices, warehouses, factories, mills, hotels, casinos, restaurants, colleges, schools, and others.

Due to raising concerns about sustainability, aesthetic appeal, energy savings, and protection from external environmental forces, contractors, builders, and architects have realized the importance of facade systems. Rising demand for green buildings for controlling global warming and increasing energy input costs help to provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the facade systems market.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the facade systems market during the forecast period
The fastest-growing facade systems market is expected to occur in the Asia Pacific region.The various countries which are covered in this region are India, China, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

Countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to rise in the facade systems market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. In addition, rising urbanization in these countries results in growing demands for residential and non-residential structures and raises concerns about sustainability, energy savings, and pollution, which led to the growth of the facade systems market in the forecast period.
Further in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Managers, Marketing Officers, Production Officers, and other related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the facade systems market.
• By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 46.7%, Production: 30%, and CXOs: 23.3%
• By Designation: Managers: 55.7%, CXOs: 23.3%, and Executives: 21%

By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 23%, Asia Pacific: 27%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%.
Companies Covered: AGC Inc. (Japan), Saint Gobain (France), Knauf (Germany), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (US), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Central Glass Co., ltd. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited (Japan), Etex Group (Belgium), Nichiha Corporation (Japan).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the Facade systems market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, type, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the facade systems market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall facade systems market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777310/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


