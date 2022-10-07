U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

The market for Food safety testing is estimated at USD 21.1 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 31.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market for food safety testing is strides with the increasing domestic demand/consumption food products that would need food safety certification to meet the regulatory compliances and with the increase food trade across the globe has increased the demand for food safety testing globally to reduce the risk of foodborne outbreask and illness and prevent food fraud.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested, Technology, Food Tested and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05100652/?utm_source=GNW

Food safety testing is a scientifically based method to determine the food safety based on its microbiological, physical, or chemical composition.Food safety testing needs to be accurate, and definite.

Food safety testing helps to address the world’s growing demand for safer food and the sustainability of the food supply.Every year, food safety issues cause economic losses in countries all across world.

It has been estimated that low to middle-income countries suffers at least USD 100 billion in losses per year due to foodborne illnesses.There is a need for access to a clean, safe, and sustainable food supply for human consumption.

The food business has established a set of testing procedures for food safety in order to maintain the safety of the food supply. Along with other challenges related to foodborne illnesses and out breaks, food loss and production of unsafe food are minimized with adequate food safety testing and quality assurance of food products. Food safety testing can also be used to evaluate foods that have been altered to withstand drastic conditions. Awareness among consumers about safety or risks associated with contaminated food products could lead to increase in food safety testing.

The Fruits and vegetables segment by food tested is projected to observe the second highest CAGR in the food safety testing market throughout the forecasted period

Fruits & vegetables naturally carry non-pathogenic microorganisms.However, during their growth, harvesting, transportation, further processing, and handling, they can be contaminated by pathogens, pesticides, and GMOs.

The main reason for the contamination is the pesticide residue on fruits and vegetables. Hence, their market is estimated to observe growth in pesticide residue testing in the near future.

The GMOS segment by target tested is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the global food safety testing market
The market for GM food safety testing has been driven by the emergence of GM crops and the usage of GMO ingredients by multinational companies with extensive reach.Genetically modified crops are increasingly gaining acceptance and their adoption has brought huge economic and environmental benefits.

In the past 17 years, these achievements have been primarily supported by two simple traits of herbicide tolerant and insect resistant crops.

The PCR based testing, by Rapid technology is projected to attain the fastest market growth in the food safety testing market throughout the forecasted period

Today, a range of pathogens can be analyzed with rapid PCR systems, depending on the individual system. These include Salmonella spp., Listeria spp., Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter jejuni, Cryptosporidium parvum, E. coli O157 and E. coli O157:H7. Additionally, PCR tests can detect spoilage organisms in beer and can qualitatively and quantitatively detect genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in soy and maize, as well as used for general GMO screening of other food types. Hence, it has gained a wide acceptance across the food industry and therefore supported the growth of food safety testing market.

Break-up of Primaries
• By Company type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 35%, Tier 3: 40%
• By Designation: Director level: 30%, C-level: 25%, and Manager level : 45%
• By Region: Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 33%, North America: 17%, RoW: 22%

Leading players profiled in this report
• SGS SA (Switzerland)
• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
• Intertek Group plc (UK)
• Bureau Veritas (France)
• ALS Limited (Australia)
• TÜV SÜD (Germany)
• TÜV Nord Group (Germany)
• NEOGEN Corporation (US)
• Mérieux NutriSciences (US)
• AsureQuality (New Zealand)
• FoodChain ID (US)
• R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand)
• Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• Romer Labs (Austria)
• Symbio Laboratories (Australia)

Research Coverage
This report segments the Food safety testing market on the basis of food tested, target tested, technology and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Food safety testing market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the food safety testing market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the food safety testing market is flourishing.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05100652/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


