U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,728.87
    -30.82 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,038.65
    -109.11 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,383.17
    -141.62 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.09
    -3.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -1.62 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.90
    -18.10 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9750
    -0.0069 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1175
    -0.0216 (-1.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2920
    +0.5900 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,232.62
    -431.27 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.67
    -4.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Market Force Information Releases New Panel Study Ranking America's Top Quick Serve Restaurants

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in, and Americans have selected their favorite brands by participating in Market Force Information's 2022 Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study. Market Force surveyed 5,173 consumers about their most recent restaurant experience to understand which brands are consumer favorites and why.

Market Force Information's 2022 Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study ranks 53 of America’s top brands.
Market Force Information's 2022 Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study ranks 53 of America’s top brands.

Market Force Information's 2022 Quick Serve Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study ranks 53 of America's top brands.

The full study ranks 53 brands on a variety of factors covering the entire customer journey including QSC (Quality, Service, Cleanliness); speed of service; brand sentiment; menu; loyalty and value measures. The study also explores the concept of how brand identity and values can be an important consideration for consumers.

From a brand identity and values perspective, America's favorites include Firehouse Subs, Chick-Fil-A, In-N-Out, Dutch Bros Coffee and Chipotle. In terms of customer loyalty, Chick-Fil-A and In-N-Out came out on top with Customer Loyal Index (CLI) scores of 4.77 and 4.75 (out of 5), respectively, followed by Papa Murphy's at 4.70, Jersey Mikes at 4.64 and Raising Cane's at 4.61. The rest of the scores ranged from 4.60 to a low watermark of 3.76.

The study connects the dots between a brand's ability to deliver customer satisfaction and win customer loyalty, with impactful outcomes including brand trust and wallet share.

"Ultimately there is a strong connection between execution, consistency and financial results," says Phil Doriot, Market Force's VP of Customer Success and Analytics. "I've studied top brands across many industries throughout my career. The secret to success lies in the data and the insights derived when the right analytical methods are applied."

The full study ranks winners in technology, showcases successful brand differentiation, examines how brands can be more competitive, and models what metrics are most linked to wallet share growth.

"Given how competitive the restaurant landscape is, this is "need to know" information for brands who are already on the list and those who aspire to be," says Doriot.

The results have been tabulated and a summary of the findings can be accessed at: https://www.marketforce.com/qsr-research-2022-download

Brands and analysts interested in a full walkthrough of results can schedule a briefing at:
https://www.marketforce.com/qsr-research-2022-connect

The 53 brands featured in the study include: Arby's, Auntie Anne's, Baskin-Robbins, Bojangles, Boston Market, Burger King, Captain D's, Cava, Checkers and Rally's, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Church's Chicken, Culver's, Dairy Queen, Del Taco, Domino's, Dunkin', Dutch Bros Coffee, El Pollo Loco, Firehouse Subs, Five Guys, Hardee's / Carl's Jr., In-N-Out Burger, Jack In The Box, Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, KFC, Krispy Kreme, Little Caesars, Long John Silver's, Marco's Pizza, McAlister's Deli, McDonald's, Moe's Southwest Grill, Noodles & Company, Panda Express, Panera Bread, Papa John's, Papa Murphy's, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Qdoba, Raising Cane's, Sonic Drive-In, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Taco John's, Tim Hortons, Wendy's, Whataburger, Wingstop, Zaxby's.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides a robust framework for measuring and improving employee experience, operational performance, customer experience, and financial KPIs. Market Force delivers solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-force-information-releases-new-panel-study-ranking-americas-top-quick-serve-restaurants-301668127.html

SOURCE Market Force Information

Recommended Stories

  • Yum beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell deals

    (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the company's KFC value deals and $2 Taco Bell burritos pulled in more inflation-weary consumers to its restaurants. Yum's shares rose 1.6% in morning trading. Menu price hikes at dine-in restaurants to keep up with surging costs have pushed consumers who want to eat out, but not exhaust their wallets, to fast food chains like KFC and Taco Bell where meals are more affordable and promotions more frequent.

  • Tupperware stock craters after company warns its debt burden may force it out of business

    Tupperware Brands Corp. stock tumbled 41% Wednesday, after the maker of food storage products swung to a surprise loss in the third quarter, warned it may go out of business, and conceded its problems were not just due to the macroenvironment.

  • Middle Eastern Investors May Own A Fourth In Credit Suisse, As Qatar Investment Mulls Raising Stake

    The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) may increase its stake in Credit Suisse Group Inc (NYSE: CS) by investing in a share sale alongside Saudi National Bank. Saudi National Bank will be joined by two other investors in the share placement, including QIA, which already owns 5% of Credit Suisse stock. Credit Suisse’s largest investor, Harris Associates, will not take part in the share placement but is expected to buy more stock as part of the rights issue, Financial Times reported citing people wi

  • Spirit AeroSystems earnings: What to watch for Thursday

    The old aerospace saying locally is that when Boeing sneezes, Wichita catches a cold. While Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. has been on a path of diversification in recent years, expect the company’s third-quarter results to once again be heavily impacted by Boeing (NYSE: BA) when reported on Thursday. In broad terms, investment analysts are expecting an earnings loss of around $0.39 per share on sales of around $1.32 billion — both significant improvements year over year — as Spirit continues to rebound from a tumultuous two years in aerospace.

  • Logistics startup Flexport plans hiring spree, to double engineers in 2023

    Flexport, one of the most valuable logistics startups, is looking to add about 400 engineers to double its technical team by next year, a top company executive told Reuters. The hiring spree, spearheaded by Dave Clark who joined Flexport in September after two decades at Amazon.com, comes at a time when many big tech companies and venture capital-backed startups are either freezing hiring or laying off employees amid economic uncertainty. Clark, former consumer chief at Amazon and now co-chief executive at Flexport, said the firm is taking advantage of its strong balance sheet and the less competitive job market for tech talents.

  • Central Banks Are Buying Gold At The Fastest Pace In 55 Years

    Central banks globally have been accumulating gold reserves at a furious pace last seen 55 years ago when the U.S. dollar was still backed by gold

  • Tinder parent delivers stellar quarter as more people pay to find right match

    The results are welcome news for the company which has been rocked this year by executive changes and analyst concerns about poor execution of new features on its dating apps. The company, however, forecast flat growth in fourth-quarter revenue for Tinder. But they warned that a weakening global economy was hitting Match's brands that serve lower-income consumers, while also weighing on discretionary spending across its apps.

  • Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.

  • Stantec (STN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Stantec (STN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Barclays builds up Asia business, sees growth in India and Australia

    Barclays Plc, which recently made big investments in India and Australia and set up a Taiwan subsidiary in July, is evaluating entering new markets but is currently focused on building up its franchises, its top regional executive said. The British lender has been re-building its Asian business after a global restructuring in 2016, which took a heavy toll on its operations in the region, leading to job cuts, exits from many markets and the shutdown of its Asian cash-equities unit. The bank mainly caters to corporate and institutional clients in Asia and has hired about a dozen senior executives over the past two years to beef up its investment bank, markets unit and private banking business.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Hub Group (HUBG) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Why the countdown to a recession begins now, according to these bond market signals

    The clock is ticking down to the next U.S. recession as multiple bond market signals flash warnings, according to TS Lombard and Deutsche Bank.

  • AMD’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Is Up on Relief It Wasn’t Worse.

    Investors want to know about the timing of a rebound for the company and the semiconductor-manufacturing sector.

  • Oil prices post first gain in 3 sessions

    MARKET PULSE Oil prices ended higher on Tuesday to log their first gain in three sessions. “Risks to energy supplies remain elevated after reports that Iran was planning an attack on targets that include Saudi Arabia and Northern Iraq,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • Bosses haul staff back to the office as remote working boom peaks

    Britain’s work from home boom has passed its peak, according to new data that reveals bosses are ditching remote job adverts and hauling employees back into the office.

  • Starbucks investors seek specifics from incoming CEO on union, cafe overhauls

    Incoming Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan took the stage at Starbucks Corp's Seattle headquarters in September, telling investors he would uphold the company's mission. Narasimhan, former chief executive officer of UK-based Lysol-maker Reckitt, joined Starbucks' payroll Oct. 1. Starbucks shares are roughly flat at $84.58 from Sept. 1, when Starbucks announced Narasimhan's appointment.

  • Nasdaq Bulls’ Remarkable Optimism Holds Firm as the Fed and Earnings Sting

    (Bloomberg) -- Even now, after a 34% plunge in the Nasdaq 100 Index that’s wiped $6.7 trillion off the benchmark’s value from its peak a year ago, investors are worried about missing out on the next big rally in technology stocks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Child

  • Yum China (YUMC) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates

    Yum China's (YUMC) third-quarter 2022 results are hurt by temporary store closure due to coronavirus.