On the market: Freeport home on 73.5 acres of land has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Address: 4470 N. Cockrell Road, Freeport

Description: This 5,400-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and sits on 73.5 acres of land. The family room features a stone fireplace accompanied by custom built ins. The adjacent dining room showcases wood floors and a trayed ceiling. The fully exposed basement has a second fireplace and large glass slider that leads to the backyard. The laundry room is on the lower level. The property includes a serene pond, a creek and two outbuildings. This home is located next to the Jane Addams Trail and is known for seeing bald eagles. There's also a two-car garage.

Asking price: $881,000

Listing agent: David Try, Century 21 Affiliated, 815-914-6290

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

