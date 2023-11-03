On the market: Galesburg-area home built in 1856 has 3 bedrooms, fireplace

Address: 307 S. Division St., Knoxville

Description: This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home built in 1856 features a living room with a gas log fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a main-floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms on the upper level. The laundry is on the main floor, with several other placement options. There is a bonus office/playroom off the kitchen. The home offers 1,960 square feet of living space, including a partial basement ready to be finished. The property in on a park-like lot of more than one acre and has a detached two-car garage, an oversized garden shed with electricity and a patio.

Asking price: $199,900

Listing Agent: Sara Varner, Platinum Key Realty LLC, 309-343-1186

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Home built in 1856 in Knoxville, Illinois has 3 bedrooms