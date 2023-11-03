Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.25
    -8.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,936.50
    -61.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.50
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.83
    +0.17 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3910
    -0.0660 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,305.86
    -982.21 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    704.30
    -25.76 (-3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.24
    +17.71 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

On the market: Galesburg-area home built in 1856 has 3 bedrooms, fireplace

Kathi Edwards
·1 min read

Address: 307 S. Division St., Knoxville

Description: This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home built in 1856 features a living room with a gas log fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a main-floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms on the upper level. The laundry is on the main floor, with several other placement options. There is a bonus office/playroom off the kitchen. The home offers 1,960 square feet of living space, including a partial basement ready to be finished. The property in on a park-like lot of more than one acre and has a detached two-car garage, an oversized garden shed with electricity and a patio.

Asking price: $199,900

Listing Agent: Sara Varner, Platinum Key Realty LLC, 309-343-1186

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email news@register-mail.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Home built in 1856 in Knoxville, Illinois has 3 bedrooms

Advertisement