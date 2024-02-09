On the market: Galesburg-area home built in 1886 has 5 bedrooms

Address: 203 S. Washington St., Abingdon

Description: This five-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a detached two-car garage and a partial, unfinished basement. Luxury vinyl plank and laminate flooring throughout the home, which was built in 1886. The home does have central air conditioning. The home has 1,548 square feet of living space on a quart-acre lot. The home also has a three-season porch and main floor laundry hookups.

Asking price: $79,900

Listing Agent: Randy Wilson, EXP Realty-Moline, 309-337-5003

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

