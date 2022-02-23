U.S. markets closed

IT Market in Germany to grow by USD 16.21 Bn | Increased adoption of IT services accelerating growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Market in Germany by End-user and Category - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in IT Market in Germany by End-user and Category - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the IT market in Germany between 2020 and 2025 is USD 16.21 billion. The market observed a year-over-year growth of 2.35% in 2021 and Technavio expects the market growth to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Grab a Free Sample.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs is driving the growth of the market. SMEs operating in Germany actively invest in IT to keep themselves abreast of the latest technologies. German SMEs are extensively using technologies such as cloud computing, Big Data, and IoT to improve their operational efficiency and find new avenues of revenue generation. Moreover, the growing trend of digitalization is driving many enterprises to replace their manual processes with digital workflows by using software and IT services. Such increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs is fueling the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing government support for IT solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) will further accelerate the market growth. However, the shortage of skilled professionals will impede the growth of the market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report Now!

The IT market in Germany report is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, government, BFSI, ICT, and other sectors) and product (IT services, IT software, and hardware).

The end-users in the manufacturing sector are exhibiting high demand for IT solutions in Germany. The presence of many small, medium, and large-scale automobile and engineering companies is driving the demand for IT solutions in the manufacturing segment. In addition, the adoption of Industry 4.0 is further accelerating the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by product, the market is witnessing high demand for IT services among end-users. The rising requirements of IT professional services among German enterprises have increased the spending on IT services. In addition, the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as the IoT, AI, cloud, and blockchain are driving the growth of the segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the growth contribution of various segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Accenture Plc: The company offers a wide range of IT solutions for various end-user applications.

  • Capgemini Services SAS: The company offers IT services including Artificial Intelligence, Applied Innovation, Business Operations, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity Services, Digital Services, Intelligent Industry, Technology Solutions, and Transformation and Innovation.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers IT products including Converged Infrastructure, Data Protection, Data Storage, Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Networking, Laptops, PCs and Monitors and Servers.

  • Hitachi Vantara Corp.: The company offers IT products including storage, converged and hyperconverged infrastructure, it operations management, IoT software and solutions, data management and analytics, data protection, and video intelligence.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP: The company offers IT products including PCs, prints, and business solutions.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • T-Systems International GmbH

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Process Automation Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

IT Market in Germany Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 16.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.35

Regional analysis

Germany

Key consumer countries

Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • Market size forecast 2021-2025

  • Covid-19 impact and recovery in the market

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other sectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Category

  • IT services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Capgemini Services SAS

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Hitachi Vantara Corp.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • T-Systems International GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-market-in-germany-to-grow-by-usd-16-21-bn--increased-adoption-of-it-services-accelerating-growth--technavio-301486639.html

SOURCE Technavio

