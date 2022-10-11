IT Market in Hong Kong to grow by USD 6.72 Bn; Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Alphabet Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT Market in Hong Kong by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 6.72 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. The report identifies Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DynaSys Solutions Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and GL Software Ltd. among others as key vendors in the market. The report provides a detailed insight into the market growth drivers, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The market is driven by the increased adoption of IT solutions among Hong Kong SMEs. Over the years, SMEs operating in Hong Kong have made substantial progress in digitalizing their operations. They are extensively investing in technologies such as cloud computing, Big Data, and IoT to improve their operational efficiency and find new avenues of revenue generation. Besides, many enterprises are replacing manual processes with digital workflows by using software and IT services. This is helping them improve operational efficiency as well as achieve cost savings. Many such benefits of using advanced IT solutions are expected to foster the growth of the IT market in Hong Kong over the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing adoption of big data solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the IT market in Hong Kong. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major IT Companies in Hong Kong:

Accenture Plc: The company offers IT outsourcing services through digital services, BPO outsourcing, App development, Change management, and digital commerce.

Alphabet Inc.: The company provides Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.: The company helps leading organizations imagine, deliver, and run the future of their businesses with the latest technologies, from strategy development through implementation.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.: The company offers IT outsourcing services for financial industries, digital services, healthcare, networks, gaming, and networks.

DynaSys Solutions Ltd.: The company offers IT outsourcing services through SAP solutions, AI solutions, Analytics, and Cloud data.

Ernst and Young Global Ltd.: The company offers technology consulting services such as technology transformation, data and analytics, digital and emerging technology, and cybersecurity services and solutions.

IT market In Hong Kong Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

The IT services segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is expected to witness significant growth when compared with the other segments during the forecast period. The segment includes consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The ongoing shift from on-premises to cloud-based software and IT infrastructure deployment is expected to drive the growth of the IT services segment during the forecast period.

IT market In Hong Kong End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026

Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The BFSI is the major end-user for IT services in Hong Kong. BFSI companies are investing in IT solutions to reduce costs, find new revenue-generating streams, improve security and compliance systems, and make customer support more efficient. These companies are also undertaking digital transformation initiatives, which is creating significant demand for IT services. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant over the forecast period.

