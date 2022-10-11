U.S. markets closed

IT Market in Hong Kong to grow by USD 6.72 Bn; Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Alphabet Inc. -- Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Market in Hong Kong by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 6.72 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. The report identifies Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DynaSys Solutions Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and GL Software Ltd. among others as key vendors in the market. The report provides a detailed insight into the market growth drivers, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Hong Kong 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Hong Kong 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increased adoption of IT solutions among Hong Kong SMEs. Over the years, SMEs operating in Hong Kong have made substantial progress in digitalizing their operations. They are extensively investing in technologies such as cloud computing, Big Data, and IoT to improve their operational efficiency and find new avenues of revenue generation. Besides, many enterprises are replacing manual processes with digital workflows by using software and IT services. This is helping them improve operational efficiency as well as achieve cost savings. Many such benefits of using advanced IT solutions are expected to foster the growth of the IT market in Hong Kong over the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing adoption of big data solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the IT market in Hong Kong. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major IT Companies in Hong Kong:

  • Accenture Plc: The company offers IT outsourcing services through digital services, BPO outsourcing, App development, Change management, and digital commerce.

  • Alphabet Inc.: The company provides Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.: The company helps leading organizations imagine, deliver, and run the future of their businesses with the latest technologies, from strategy development through implementation.

  • Digital Realty Trust Inc.: The company offers IT outsourcing services for financial industries, digital services, healthcare, networks, gaming, and networks.

  • DynaSys Solutions Ltd.: The company offers IT outsourcing services through SAP solutions, AI solutions, Analytics, and Cloud data.

  • Ernst and Young Global Ltd.: The company offers technology consulting services such as technology transformation, data and analytics, digital and emerging technology, and cybersecurity services and solutions.

  • GL Software Ltd.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Petabytes and Beyond Technology Ltd.

  • Sanesys Consultancy Co.

  • SAP SE

  • Siemens AG

  • SUNeVision Holdings Ltd.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • Tech Mahindra Ltd

  • WebZap Technologies

IT market In Hong Kong Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

The IT services segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is expected to witness significant growth when compared with the other segments during the forecast period. The segment includes consulting services, learning and training, development and integration, hardware maintenance and support, IT management, process management, and software support. The ongoing shift from on-premises to cloud-based software and IT infrastructure deployment is expected to drive the growth of the IT services segment during the forecast period.

IT market In Hong Kong End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The BFSI is the major end-user for IT services in Hong Kong. BFSI companies are investing in IT solutions to reduce costs, find new revenue-generating streams, improve security and compliance systems, and make customer support more efficient. These companies are also undertaking digital transformation initiatives, which is creating significant demand for IT services. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

IT market In Hong Kong Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.68

Key consumer countries

Hong Kong

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DynaSys Solutions Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., GL Software Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., Petabytes and Beyond Technology Ltd., Sanesys Consultancy Co., SAP SE, Siemens AG, SUNeVision Holdings Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, and WebZap Technologies

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

  • 10.5 DynaSys Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.6 GL Software Ltd.

  • 10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.8 HP Inc.

  • 10.9 Petabytes and Beyond Technology Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sanesys Consultancy Co.

  • 10.11 SUNeVision Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.12 WebZap Technologies

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-market-in-hong-kong-to-grow-by-usd-6-72-bn-evolving-opportunities-with-accenture-plc-and-alphabet-inc--technavio-301645091.html

SOURCE Technavio

