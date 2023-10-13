On the market: Knox County home with 3 bedrooms has views of Spoon Lake

Address: 447 Pleasant View Circle, Dahinda

Description: This lake view home has 3,800 square feet of living space. While the home has three bedrooms, it can be easily converted to a five-bedroom home. The main level has a bedroom and full bathroom while the second floor has bamboo wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and many windows. The gourmet-style kitchen features custom cabinetry, recessed lighting and stainless-steel appliances. There is a combined dining and living room with a gas fireplace and French doors that lead out to Spoon Lake. There's also an attached two-car garage.

Asking price: $379,900

Listing Agent: Scott Cramer, Re/Max Traders Unlimited, 309-297-0637

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Home near Spoon Lake in Knox County has 3 bedrooms