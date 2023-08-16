The Market Lifts Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares 44% But It Can Do More

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 44% after a shaky period beforehand. But the last month did very little to improve the 88% share price decline over the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Blue Apron Holdings' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x is worth a mention when the median P/S in the United States' Consumer Retailing industry is similar at about 0.5x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Check out our latest analysis for Blue Apron Holdings

What Does Blue Apron Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Blue Apron Holdings could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Blue Apron Holdings.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Blue Apron Holdings' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 5.0% decrease to the company's top line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with revenue growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 6.6% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 4.4% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

Story continues

In light of this, it's curious that Blue Apron Holdings' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Blue Apron Holdings' P/S

Blue Apron Holdings' stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/S level with the rest of the industry. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Looking at Blue Apron Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Blue Apron Holdings (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.