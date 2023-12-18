The Market Lifts Epicon Berhad (KLSE:EPICON) Shares 31% But It Can Do More

Epicon Berhad (KLSE:EPICON) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 108% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Epicon Berhad's P/S ratio of 1.6x, since the median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio for the Transportation industry in Malaysia is also close to 2x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Epicon Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Epicon Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Epicon Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 126% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 157% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 9.5% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Epicon Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Epicon Berhad's P/S

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Epicon Berhad's P/S is back within range of the industry median. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Epicon Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

