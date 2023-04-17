The Market Lifts Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares 33% But It Can Do More

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 28% over that time.

Although its price has surged higher, Fathom Holdings' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Real Estate industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.3x and even P/S above 6x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Fathom Holdings Performed Recently?

Fathom Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Fathom Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Fathom Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 25% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 271% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 14% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 7.5% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it odd that Fathom Holdings is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Fathom Holdings' stock price has surged recently, but its but its P/S still remains modest. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

To us, it seems Fathom Holdings currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Fathom Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

