U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,560.25
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,189.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,154.00
    -52.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,083.00
    -9.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.98
    +0.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +3.73 (+19.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    -0.1550 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,348.00
    -455.07 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.75
    +158.36 (+15.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.68
    -3.87 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Market Logic Appoints Wolfgang Hilpert as Chief Technology Officer

Market Logic Software
·2 min read

Wolfgang Hilpert, CTO

Wolfgang Hilpert, CTO
Wolfgang Hilpert, CTO
Wolfgang Hilpert, CTO

BERLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Logic Software, the global leader in the insights engagement industry, has appointed Wolfgang Hilpert as Chief Technology Officer, signaling and ambitious year of accelerated expansion ahead for the company.

Wolfgang brings a diversity of experiences to this role. Most recently, he has served as VP of Business Agility at the global IT firm HERE Technologies, VP of Engineering for the UK-based Cybersecurity firm Sophos, and Senior VP of Global Software Development for German AI company AGT International. He has also held senior positions at IBM, Microsoft and SAP.

This breadth of both technical and transformational leadership experience will help Wolfgang deliver impactful improvements to the product and customer experience. On joining Market Logic Software, Wolfgang says: "Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work with an array of knowledge management and workflow products. Market Logic & the Insights Industry offers me the unique opportunity to leverage this experience and add new perspectives to a team with deep expertise."

Stefan Ropers, CEO of Market Logic, says: "Quality and innovation have always been the core commitments we make to our customers. Constantly improving in this space requires a holistic perspective on how work is being executed across all functions. Wolfgang's technology leadership experiences, in particular his deep expertise in building and evolving agile organizations, will accelerate us. I look forward to the immense impact Wolfgang will surely have on our customers' success."

Wolfgang's appointment comes on the heels of other leadership appointments at Market Logic—including Wolfe W. Diener as Chief Customer Value Officer and Sebastian Loska as Chief Growth Officer. These appointments to the leadership team will allow Market Logic to deliver more value to their portfolio of blue-chip customers across the globe.

About Market Logic Software

For more than 15 years, Market Logic has helped the world's leading brands stay ahead of the competition and leverage their knowledge assets with clarity and ease. We deliver the only end-to-end market insights platform that glues all data and tool investments together, so organizations can make winning decisions in strategy, innovation, marketing and sales. Our software is used to drive customer centricity in CPG, healthcare, retail, automotive, finance and telecoms, where our clients collaborate with 600+ research agencies online and craft engaging insights from thousands of industry sources and news providers. For more information, see www.marketlogicsoftware.com or contact caw@marketlogicsoftware.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Wolfgang Hilpert, CTO


Wolfgang Hilpert, CTO



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Villeroy Warns French President Hopefuls of Economic Limits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThe governor of France’s central bank w

  • Burberry lifts profit outlook after full-price sales accelerate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Luxury brand Burberry said annual profit would beat market expectations as its full-price sales accelerated in the third quarter, driven by a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe. Full-price comparable store sales were 26% higher than the same period two years ago, Burberry said on Wednesday, while comparable store sales on the same measure were down 3% due to its planned reduction in markdowns. Chair Gerry Murphy said growth in full-price sales had accelerated from the second quarter, reflecting a higher quality business.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Nasdaq's lowest close since October

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after broad sell-off during the regular trading day, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index components.

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Global Stocks Pare Selloff as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks pared a global selloff Wednesday in the wake of a surge in Treasury yields, as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighs on markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Why Apple Sank Along With the Stock Market Today

    It's not the "A" tech stock investors were clamoring for on the day, plus there was some discouraging legal news for the company.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • Alibaba Stock May See Its Worst Day This Year. Here Are Two Reasons Why.

    A spike in bond yields is hitting the tech sector broadly Tuesday. But there's another factor specific to Alibaba that could explain the underperformance.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for January 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure lately. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt.