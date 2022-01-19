Market Logic Appoints Wolfgang Hilpert as Chief Technology Officer

Wolfgang Hilpert, CTO

BERLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Logic Software, the global leader in the insights engagement industry, has appointed Wolfgang Hilpert as Chief Technology Officer, signaling and ambitious year of accelerated expansion ahead for the company.

Wolfgang brings a diversity of experiences to this role. Most recently, he has served as VP of Business Agility at the global IT firm HERE Technologies, VP of Engineering for the UK-based Cybersecurity firm Sophos, and Senior VP of Global Software Development for German AI company AGT International. He has also held senior positions at IBM, Microsoft and SAP.

This breadth of both technical and transformational leadership experience will help Wolfgang deliver impactful improvements to the product and customer experience. On joining Market Logic Software, Wolfgang says: "Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work with an array of knowledge management and workflow products. Market Logic & the Insights Industry offers me the unique opportunity to leverage this experience and add new perspectives to a team with deep expertise."

Stefan Ropers, CEO of Market Logic, says: "Quality and innovation have always been the core commitments we make to our customers. Constantly improving in this space requires a holistic perspective on how work is being executed across all functions. Wolfgang's technology leadership experiences, in particular his deep expertise in building and evolving agile organizations, will accelerate us. I look forward to the immense impact Wolfgang will surely have on our customers' success."

Wolfgang's appointment comes on the heels of other leadership appointments at Market Logic—including Wolfe W. Diener as Chief Customer Value Officer and Sebastian Loska as Chief Growth Officer. These appointments to the leadership team will allow Market Logic to deliver more value to their portfolio of blue-chip customers across the globe.

About Market Logic Software

For more than 15 years, Market Logic has helped the world's leading brands stay ahead of the competition and leverage their knowledge assets with clarity and ease. We deliver the only end-to-end market insights platform that glues all data and tool investments together, so organizations can make winning decisions in strategy, innovation, marketing and sales. Our software is used to drive customer centricity in CPG, healthcare, retail, automotive, finance and telecoms, where our clients collaborate with 600+ research agencies online and craft engaging insights from thousands of industry sources and news providers. For more information, see www.marketlogicsoftware.com or contact caw@marketlogicsoftware.com.

