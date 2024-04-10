Is The Market Looking Unfavorably At Penguin International Limited's (SGX:BTM) Inconsistent Fundamentals?

Penguin International's (SGX:BTM) stock was mostly flat over the past week. We decided to study the company's financials, which appear to be inconsistent, to assess what this could mean for future share prices as markets tend to be aligned with a company's long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Penguin International's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Penguin International is:

7.9% = S$17m ÷ S$211m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Penguin International's Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

At first glance, Penguin International's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.1%. But then again, Penguin International's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 7.7%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

However, when we compared Penguin International's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 12% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Penguin International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Penguin International Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 42% (where it is retaining 58% of its profits), Penguin International has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Penguin International has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Penguin International can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Penguin International visit our risks dashboard for free.

