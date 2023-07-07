On the market: Loves Park home with 3 bedrooms has a new kitchen

Address: 5940 Denbury Lane, Loves Park

Description: This two-story, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home features an open-concept layout. The all-new kitchen includes dovetailed soft-close cabinets, quartz tops and stainless-steel appliances. The great room showcases an 18-foot-tall ceiling and a gas fireplace. The main floor master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, double vanity and whirlpool tub. The main floor has a completely remodeled half-bathroom as well as laundry. The basement features a wet bar, a recreation room with home theater and surround sound, office area and three separate storage rooms. The second level features all new carpeting, an open loft that could be a 4th bedroom and a large full bath with double vanity sink. The deck and brick paver patio off the kitchen overlooks a privacy fenced and partially wooded backyard. The roof and air conditioner were replaced in 2020. The home is essentially across the street from Rock Cut State Park.

Asking price: $289,900

Listing agent: Ryan Petry, Keller Williams Realty Signature, 815-262-1372

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Home at 5940 Denbury Lane in Loves Park for sale