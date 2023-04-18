Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On R. STAHL AG (ETR:RSL2) Even After 26% Share Price Boost

R. STAHL AG (ETR:RSL2) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 43% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that R. STAHL's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Machinery industry in Germany, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How R. STAHL Has Been Performing

R. STAHL could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For R. STAHL?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like R. STAHL's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 7.6% gain to the company's revenues. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 3.9% overall drop in revenue. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 14% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 4.7%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that R. STAHL is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

R. STAHL appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Looking at R. STAHL's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for R. STAHL with six simple checks.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

