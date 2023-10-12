Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Synergy House Berhad (KLSE:SYNERGY) Even After 26% Share Price Boost

Synergy House Berhad (KLSE:SYNERGY) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Synergy House Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 16x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Synergy House Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

View our latest analysis for Synergy House Berhad

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Synergy House Berhad.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

Synergy House Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 16% last year. As a result, it also grew EPS by 28% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 21% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.5% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

Story continues

With this information, we find it interesting that Synergy House Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Synergy House Berhad's P/E is also back up to the market median. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Synergy House Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Synergy House Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.