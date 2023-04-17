Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Fast Energy Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAST) Even After 33% Share Price Boost

Fast Energy Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAST) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 33% share price jump in the last month. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 50% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, considering around half the companies operating in Malaysia's Machinery industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, you may still consider Fast Energy Holdings Berhad as an solid investment opportunity with its 0.1x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has Fast Energy Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Fast Energy Holdings Berhad has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Fast Energy Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 40%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 13%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's peculiar that Fast Energy Holdings Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Fast Energy Holdings Berhad's P/S?

Despite Fast Energy Holdings Berhad's share price climbing recently, its P/S still lags most other companies. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Fast Energy Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

