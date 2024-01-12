On the market: Monmouth home has 3 bedrooms, 2 wet bars and a pool

Address: 601 E. Girard Ave., Monmouth

Description: This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached insulated two-stall garage with heat and air conditioning. The home also has a full unfinished basement, composite decking on covered front porch, composite back deck, large composite deck around above-ground swimming pool, landscaped yard, a bonus side deck, a shed and vinyl replacement windows. There are two wet bars, and the outdoor TVs remain. The back yard also has an invisible fence system.

Asking price: $164,900

Listing Agent: Carrie Armstrong, Armstrong Real Estate LLC, 309-221-0488

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

