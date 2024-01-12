Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,797.19
    +16.95 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,710.41
    -0.61 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.19
    +67.01 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.33
    +20.87 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.62
    +2.60 (+3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,066.00
    +46.80 (+2.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.93 (+4.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9350
    -0.0420 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2773
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5450
    -0.7810 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,481.33
    -3,363.75 (-6.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,650.38
    +73.79 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,577.11
    +527.25 (+1.50%)
     

On the market: Monmouth home has 3 bedrooms, 2 wet bars and a pool

Kathi Edwards
·1 min read

Address: 601 E. Girard Ave., Monmouth

Description: This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached insulated two-stall garage with heat and air conditioning. The home also has a full unfinished basement, composite decking on covered front porch, composite back deck, large composite deck around above-ground swimming pool, landscaped yard, a bonus side deck, a shed and vinyl replacement windows. There are two wet bars, and the outdoor TVs remain. The back yard also has an invisible fence system.

Asking price: $164,900

Listing Agent: Carrie Armstrong, Armstrong Real Estate LLC, 309-221-0488

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email news@register-mail.com and put "on the market" in the subject line.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Monmouth, Illinois home with 3 bedrooms has a pool

Advertisement