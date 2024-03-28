Market is not liking AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) earnings decline as stock retreats 7.0% this week

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 26% in the last year, well below the market return.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for AMN Healthcare Services isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, AMN Healthcare Services had to report a 46% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 26% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of AMN Healthcare Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in AMN Healthcare Services had a tough year, with a total loss of 26%, against a market gain of about 31%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AMN Healthcare Services you should be aware of.

