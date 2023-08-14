Market is not liking Lufax Holding's (NYSE:LU) earnings decline as stock retreats 5.6% this week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 62% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Lufax Holding because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

After losing 5.6% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Lufax Holding had to report a 76% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 62% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Lufax Holding the TSR over the last 1 year was -59%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While Lufax Holding shareholders are down 59% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 4.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 13%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lufax Holding you should be aware of.

