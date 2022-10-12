IT market in Oman to observe USD 2.21 Bn growth; 6.84% YOY growth expected in 2022 -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market size in Oman is expected to grow by USD 2.21 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 6.84% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. Technavio has considered various factors including the number of major IT consulting deals signed worldwide, revenue generated by vendors, budgets allocated by central and state governments across major markets, and GDP growth among others. Understand the scope of our research report. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Oman 2022-2026

Increased adoption of mobility solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT market in Oman report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers IT solutions such as business services, cloud services, cybersecurity and risk, and cloud services.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers IT solutions such as packaged solutions, advisory services, solution consulting, and software support.

Crimsonlogic PTE LTD: The company offers IT services such as Strategic review, security posture assessment, managed security services, and cyber threat.

Dell Inc.: The company offers IT solutions such as VMware solutions, validated designs, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers IT solutions such as network and communications services, enterprise and cyber security systems, and digital workforce.

ACS Services Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Muse Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

TOSHIBA CORP

IT market in Oman 2022-2026: Segmentation

The IT market in Oman is segmented as below:

Type

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing demand for virtualization is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

End-user

BFSI companies are the prime end-users in the market. These companies are undertaking digital transformation initiatives, offering good potential for software and IT service providers. In addition, the enhancement of banking operations is expected to boost the adoption of new IT applications, services, and solutions among BFSI companies in Oman over the forecast period.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample PDF Report Here

IT market in Oman 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Oman during the next five years

Estimation of the IT market size in Oman and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in Oman

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in Oman

IT market In Oman Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.84 Key consumer countries Oman Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Crimsonlogic PTE LTD, Dell Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Muse technologies Inc., Oracle Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and TOSHIBA CORP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Crimsonlogic PTE LTD

10.6 Dell Inc.

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.9 Infosys Ltd.

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 TOSHIBA CORP

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

IT Market in Oman 2022-2026

