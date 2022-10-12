U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.75
    +2.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,278.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,859.75
    +14.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.90
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.44
    -0.91 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.40
    -16.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.43 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9688
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0937
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3640
    +0.5650 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.19
    +59.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.52
    +0.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.06
    -5.19 (-0.02%)
     

IT market in Oman to observe USD 2.21 Bn growth; 6.84% YOY growth expected in 2022 -- Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market size in Oman is expected to grow by USD 2.21 billion between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 6.84% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. Technavio has considered various factors including the number of major IT consulting deals signed worldwide, revenue generated by vendors, budgets allocated by central and state governments across major markets, and GDP growth among others. Understand the scope of our research report. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Oman 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Oman 2022-2026

Increased adoption of mobility solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT market in Oman report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers IT solutions such as business services, cloud services, cybersecurity and risk, and cloud services.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers IT solutions such as packaged solutions, advisory services, solution consulting, and software support.

  • Crimsonlogic PTE LTD: The company offers IT services such as Strategic review, security posture assessment, managed security services, and cyber threat.

  • Dell Inc.: The company offers IT solutions such as VMware solutions, validated designs, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers IT solutions such as network and communications services, enterprise and cyber security systems, and digital workforce.

  • ACS Services Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • Muse Technologies Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • TOSHIBA CORP

IT market in Oman 2022-2026: Segmentation

The IT market in Oman is segmented as below:

  • Type

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing demand for virtualization is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • End-user

BFSI companies are the prime end-users in the market. These companies are undertaking digital transformation initiatives, offering good potential for software and IT service providers. In addition, the enhancement of banking operations is expected to boost the adoption of new IT applications, services, and solutions among BFSI companies in Oman over the forecast period.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample PDF Report Here

IT market in Oman 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Oman during the next five years

  • Estimation of the IT market size in Oman and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the IT market in Oman

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in Oman

Related Reports:

IT market In Oman Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.84

Key consumer countries

Oman

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACS Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Crimsonlogic PTE LTD, Dell Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Muse technologies Inc., Oracle Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and TOSHIBA CORP

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Crimsonlogic PTE LTD

  • 10.6 Dell Inc.

  • 10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.9 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 TOSHIBA CORP

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

IT Market in Oman 2022-2026
IT Market in Oman 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-market-in-oman-to-observe-usd-2-21-bn-growth-6-84-yoy-growth-expected-in-2022--technavio-301646203.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    One of the 800-pound gorillas in the auto industry will compete head-to-head with the company in an important segment.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Market bottoms 'form when no one wants to own stocks': Strategist

    Kevin Nicholson RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, and Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz assess market losses, outlook for market bottoms, earnings forecasts, and the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes against inflation.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Bear Market Lows; Big Inflation Reports Due

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 sank to new bear market lows Tuesday as chip stocks and Tesla slumped. Big inflation reports are ahead.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Intel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rat

  • Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $138.98, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day.

  • Report: Amid weak PC demand, layoffs coming to Intel

    Layoffs may be on the way at Intel, Oregon’s largest employer. The moves would come as the semiconductor industry is pushing the state for more incentives. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported late Tuesday that Intel is planning significant workforce reductions that could affect the sales and marketing division.

  • Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

    Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports - out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon. Q3 earnings are also about to kick off and financial statements will offer a clue on inflation and rising c