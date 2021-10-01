U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,274.75
    -23.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,523.00
    -199.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,607.00
    -75.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.00
    -14.80 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    -0.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    +1.67 (+7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1330
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,925.94
    +1,690.54 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.67
    +33.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.47
    -49.95 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Market Opportunities in the Global Eubiotics Market 2021: Government Support for Eubiotics Use and Essential Oils for Necrotic Enteritis

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eubiotics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eubiotics market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 7.43% over the registered period from 2021 to 2028.

Over the years, meat production has proliferated globally, with chicken and pig meat gaining significant traction. Moreover, the rise in global population and industrialization has increased the demand for meat products. Thus, rising meat production influences the growth of the eubiotics market globally.

Additionally, the eubiotics market is also supported by factors such as increasing demand for manufactured feeds, coupled with growing awareness relating to animal health. However, unawareness pertaining to benefits offered by eubiotics restricts the expansion of the studied market.

The global eubiotics market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the eubiotics market over the estimated phase. The rise in disposable income is increasing the demand for meat products across emerging countries. In addition, as per the OECD and FAO, beef consumption is likely to surge significantly over the next few years. This rise in demand for meat products will influence the demand for eubiotics. Therefore, these factors are majorly supplementing the development of the eubiotics market over the forecasted period across the APAC region.

The renowned enterprises in the eubiotics market include Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited, Anpario Plc, BASF SE, CHR Hansen Holding AS, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc, Novus International Inc, Beneo GmbH, Dupont De Nemours Inc, Lesaffre, Koninklijke DSM NV, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries Inc, Lallemand Inc, and Behn Meyer Group.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Eubiotics Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Eubiotics Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Eubiotics as An Alternative to Antibiotics
2.2.2. Applications of Eubiotics in Calves' Gut Health
2.2.3. Developing Food Additive Platform Based on Grains
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Rising Meat Consumption
2.7.2. Growing Awareness and Concerns Regarding Animal Health
2.7.3. Increasing Demand for Manufactured Feeds
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Unawareness About Eubiotics
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Government Support for Eubiotics Use
2.9.2. Probiotics Spray Coatings
2.9.3. Essential Oils for Necrotic Enteritis

3. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Type

4. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Form

5. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Livestock

6. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Application

7. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by End-User

8. Global Eubiotics Market - Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Anpario plc

  • Archer Daniels Midland

  • BASF SE

  • Behn Meyer Group

  • Beneo GmbH

  • Cargill Inc

  • Chr Hansen Holding as

  • Dupont De Nemours Inc

  • Kemin Industries Inc

  • Koninklijke Dsm Nv

  • Lallemand Inc

  • Lesaffre

  • Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited

  • Novus International Inc

  • Yara International ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp3d92

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Daimler Investors to Vote on Truck Split

    Oct.01 -- Ola Kaellenius, chief executive officer at Daimler AG, discusses the upcoming vote by shareholders on spinning off the truck division from the Mercedes-Benz luxury car operations, the profitability of the truck division and shareholder structure. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Alibaba: Outlook Is Weak but the Stock Is Undervalued, Says J.P. Morgan

    One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink, Lordstown Motors nears deal to sell Ohio plant

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.

  • No New Buying from Insiders, But Short Term Traders Seem Bullish on Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE)

    In order to get the pulse of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE), we are going to use a proxy tool and review what have insiders been doing in the last year, as well as what is the short term market sentiment on the company.

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.