Market Opportunities in the Global Eubiotics Market 2021: Government Support for Eubiotics Use and Essential Oils for Necrotic Enteritis

The global eubiotics market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 7.43% over the registered period from 2021 to 2028.



Over the years, meat production has proliferated globally, with chicken and pig meat gaining significant traction. Moreover, the rise in global population and industrialization has increased the demand for meat products. Thus, rising meat production influences the growth of the eubiotics market globally.



Additionally, the eubiotics market is also supported by factors such as increasing demand for manufactured feeds, coupled with growing awareness relating to animal health. However, unawareness pertaining to benefits offered by eubiotics restricts the expansion of the studied market.



The global eubiotics market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the eubiotics market over the estimated phase. The rise in disposable income is increasing the demand for meat products across emerging countries. In addition, as per the OECD and FAO, beef consumption is likely to surge significantly over the next few years. This rise in demand for meat products will influence the demand for eubiotics. Therefore, these factors are majorly supplementing the development of the eubiotics market over the forecasted period across the APAC region.



The renowned enterprises in the eubiotics market include Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited, Anpario Plc, BASF SE, CHR Hansen Holding AS, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc, Novus International Inc, Beneo GmbH, Dupont De Nemours Inc, Lesaffre, Koninklijke DSM NV, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries Inc, Lallemand Inc, and Behn Meyer Group.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Eubiotics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Eubiotics Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Eubiotics as An Alternative to Antibiotics

2.2.2. Applications of Eubiotics in Calves' Gut Health

2.2.3. Developing Food Additive Platform Based on Grains

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rising Meat Consumption

2.7.2. Growing Awareness and Concerns Regarding Animal Health

2.7.3. Increasing Demand for Manufactured Feeds

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Unawareness About Eubiotics

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Government Support for Eubiotics Use

2.9.2. Probiotics Spray Coatings

2.9.3. Essential Oils for Necrotic Enteritis



3. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Type



4. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Form



5. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Livestock



6. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by Application



7. Global Eubiotics Market Outlook - by End-User



8. Global Eubiotics Market - Regional Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape

Anpario plc

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

Behn Meyer Group

Beneo GmbH

Cargill Inc

Chr Hansen Holding as

Dupont De Nemours Inc

Kemin Industries Inc

Koninklijke Dsm Nv

Lallemand Inc

Lesaffre

Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited

Novus International Inc

Yara International ASA

