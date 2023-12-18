Market Participants Recognise Avantor, Inc.'s (NYSE:AVTR) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42.7x Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Avantor has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Avantor's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Avantor's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 43% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 336% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 25% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 10%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Avantor's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Avantor's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Avantor maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Avantor (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

