Market Participants Recognise BAUER Aktiengesellschaft's (HMSE:B5A) Revenues

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.2x in the Construction industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about BAUER Aktiengesellschaft's (HMSE:B5A) P/S ratio of 0.1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does BAUER's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times haven't been great for BAUER as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like BAUER's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 15% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 17% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 2.7% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 3.5% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why BAUER is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

What Does BAUER's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

A BAUER's P/S seems about right to us given the knowledge that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to the Construction industry. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. All things considered, if the P/S and revenue estimates contain no major shocks, then it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future.

