Market Participants Recognise Cape EMS Berhad's (KLSE:CEB) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Cape EMS Berhad (KLSE:CEB) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 35.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Cape EMS Berhad has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Cape EMS Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Cape EMS Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 186% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 26% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Cape EMS Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Cape EMS Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

