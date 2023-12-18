Market Participants Recognise Lechwerke AG's (FRA:LEC) Revenues

When close to half the companies in the Electric Utilities industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.3x, you may consider Lechwerke AG (FRA:LEC) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.4x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Has Lechwerke Performed Recently?

The revenue growth achieved at Lechwerke over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this respectable revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Lechwerke's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 8.5% gain to the company's revenues. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 46% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 2.8% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this in mind, it's clear to us why Lechwerke's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the industry. However, its current revenue trajectory will be very difficult to maintain against the headwinds other companies are facing at the moment.

What Does Lechwerke's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We see that Lechwerke justifiably maintains its high P/S on the merits of its recentthree-year revenue growth beating forecasts amidst struggling industry. It could be said that investors feel this revenue growth will continue into the future, justifying a higher P/S ratio. We still remain cautious about the company's ability to stay its recent course and swim against the current of the broader industry turmoil. If things remain consistent though, shareholders shouldn't expect any major share price shocks in the near term.

