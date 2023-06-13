Market Participants Recognise Lemonade, Inc.'s (NYSE:LMND) Revenues Pushing Shares 33% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. Looking further back, the 21% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

Following the firm bounce in price, you could be forgiven for thinking Lemonade is a stock to steer clear of with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 4.6x, considering almost half the companies in the United States' Insurance industry have P/S ratios below 0.9x. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Lemonade Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for Lemonade as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Lemonade's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 106% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 273% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 30% per year during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 3.2% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Lemonade is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Lemonade's P/S Mean For Investors?

Lemonade's P/S has grown nicely over the last month thanks to a handy boost in the share price. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Lemonade maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Insurance industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Lemonade that you need to take into consideration.

