Market Participants Recognise Paragon 28, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNA) Revenues

Paragon 28, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.8x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 3x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Paragon 28 Has Been Performing

Paragon 28 certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Paragon 28's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 87% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 19% each year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 11% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Paragon 28's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Paragon 28 maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Medical Equipment industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

