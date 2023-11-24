Market Participants Recognise ServiceNow, Inc.'s (NYSE:NOW) Revenues Pushing Shares 26% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 64%.

Since its price has surged higher, ServiceNow may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 16.2x, since almost half of all companies in the Software industry in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.5x and even P/S lower than 1.7x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does ServiceNow's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

ServiceNow certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as ServiceNow's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 22% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 101% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 22% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 16% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why ServiceNow's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From ServiceNow's P/S?

The strong share price surge has lead to ServiceNow's P/S soaring as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into ServiceNow shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

