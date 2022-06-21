U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.55
    +1.99 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0840
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,625.93
    +498.01 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.14
    +10.21 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,143.75
    +372.53 (+1.45%)
     

The Market for personal emergency response systems in the United States is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. The Introduction of Voice-Based and Mobile Medical Alert Systems Transforming the Industry - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The U.S. personal emergency response systems market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the U.S. personal emergency response systems market growing at a CAGR of 9.09%. The major factors propelling the market's growth are increased awareness of PERSs in the country, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the risk of fall injuries. Other factors such as the adoption of smart, wearable devices for monitoring health, the rise in the geriatric population living independently, favorable healthcare reforms, and financial assistance for older adults also contribute to the growth of the overall PERS market. However, the high cost of PERS and growing data breach concerns restrict the market's growth.

U.S. Personal Emergency Responses Systems Market (PERS) Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$3.7 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$2.2 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

9.09%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Type (Mobile Systems and In-Home Systems), End-User (Homecare Agencies, Senior Living Centers, Direct to Consumer, and Others)

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

United States

KEY VENDORS

Connect America, Medical Guardian, VRI

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The global smartphone penetration is projected at an all-time high. This rise in the adoption of smartphones has led to the growth of the market. The wearable health device industry has also grown in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the upcoming years. Furthermore, technological advances in wearables may help patients adopt medical systems in the future. With the rapid growth in the elderly population, there is a rise in the demand for medical alert systems. PERSs are mostly for the older population and people with disabilities to effortlessly call for help during an emergency. They are also extensively adopted and used throughout most western countries. The elderly can age in the comfort of their own homes with the support of PERSs, and this feature is projected to drive market expansion.

Key Highlights

  • In recent years, mobile systems or mPERSs are likely to lead the US PERSs market in the coming years as the adoption of smartphones has increased to a great extent.

  • Wearable sensor technologies and IoT have a great potential to improve our lifestyles; for example, by providing healthcare monitoring systems responsible for tracking and managing health and fitness. The introduction of such technologies has transformed the healthcare sector and will drive the demand for PERSs.

  • Around one million Americans live in senior living communities, which is expected to double by 2030. Thus, the increase in the number of assisted living centers will escalate the demand for PERSs as these systems help to keep elderly residents safe, reduce the events of emergencies, and provide all kinds of assistance.

Market Segmentation

Type:

  • Mobile Systems

  • In-Home Systems

End-User

  • Homecare Agencies

  • Senior Living Centers

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Others

The revolution brought by new technologies such as AI and IoT provides immense growth opportunities to vendors in the US PERSs market. Other prominent vendors included in the report are AlertOne Services, ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert Emergency Response, Aloe Care Health, Cisco Systems, MobileHelp, One Call Alert, GreatCall Key, Lifefone Medical Alert Services, WellBe, Qmedic, ResponseNow, and Lively. They compete in the market by providing affordable PERSs to end-users. These vendors focus on delivering low-cost PERSs to their customers to compete with key players that dominate the market. The US PERSs market is highly competitive with the presence of global players that offer innovative and efficient medical alert devices to end-users.

Key Vendors

  • Connect America

  • Medical Guardian

  • VRI

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ADT

  • Business Overview

  • Product Offerings

  • Alert One

  • Aloe Care Health

  • AT&T

  • Cisco Systems

  • Freeus

  • HandsFree Health

  • LifeFone Medical Alert Services

  • MedGuard Alert Inc.

  • MobileHelp

  • Norton Control

  • One Call Alert

  • Lively

  • QMedic

  • ResponseNow

  • Visonic

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Alert Systems

7.2.1 Evolution of Medical Alert Systems

7.2.2 Overview

7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4 New Product Launches

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Introduction of Voice-Based and Mobile Medical Alert Systems

8.2 Adoption of Smartphone Applications Among the Geriatric Population

8.3 Growth in Number of Assisted Living Centers and Retirement Homes

8.4 Revolution Brought by Emerging Technologies, Such as IoT & AI

8.5 Transformation of The Healthcare Sector

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise in Awareness of PERS Among the Geriatric Population

9.2 Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rise in Number of Injuries

9.3 Favorable Healthcare Reforms and Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens by The Government

9.4 Increase in the Adoption of Smart, Wearable Devices for Health Monitoring

9.5 Growth in the Geriatric Population Living Independently

10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Costs Associated with PERS And Limited Technology Literacy

10.2 Growth in Data Breach and Data Security Concerns

10.3 Increase in The Number of Alternatives

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Insights by Product

11.2.2 Insights by End-Users

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Mobile Systems

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 In-Home Systems

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Homecare Agencies

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Assisted Living Centers

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 Direct-To-Consumer

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6 Others

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin Gets Unexpected

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Russia leapfrogs Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier—with some help from massive discounts

    Russia became China's biggest oil supplier in May, despite Western efforts to curb purchases of Russian energy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Iron Ore Sinks and Steel Mills Go Dark on Deepening China Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged more than 7% in Singapore -- giving up all its gains this year -- as steel mills idled blast furnaces amid growing pessimism over the demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally O

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • Disney Wish arrives at Port Canaveral

    Disney's new cruise ship the Disney Dream arrives at Port Canaveral Monday.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Se

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Here's How to Pay Less in Taxes on Your IRA

    Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) can prove a powerful tool in your retirement plan, so it may come as no surprise that Roth conversions are a popular method of bypassing Roth IRA income limits. However, many retirement savers are unaware … Continue reading → The post A Guide to the Pro-Rata Rule and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.