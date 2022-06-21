The Market for personal emergency response systems in the United States is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. The Introduction of Voice-Based and Mobile Medical Alert Systems Transforming the Industry - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The U.S. personal emergency response systems market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the U.S. personal emergency response systems market growing at a CAGR of 9.09%. The major factors propelling the market's growth are increased awareness of PERSs in the country, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the risk of fall injuries. Other factors such as the adoption of smart, wearable devices for monitoring health, the rise in the geriatric population living independently, favorable healthcare reforms, and financial assistance for older adults also contribute to the growth of the overall PERS market. However, the high cost of PERS and growing data breach concerns restrict the market's growth.



U.S. Personal Emergency Responses Systems Market (PERS) Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $3.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.2 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 9.09% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Type (Mobile Systems and In-Home Systems), End-User (Homecare Agencies, Senior Living Centers, Direct to Consumer, and Others) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS United States KEY VENDORS Connect America, Medical Guardian, VRI

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The global smartphone penetration is projected at an all-time high. This rise in the adoption of smartphones has led to the growth of the market. The wearable health device industry has also grown in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the upcoming years. Furthermore, technological advances in wearables may help patients adopt medical systems in the future. With the rapid growth in the elderly population, there is a rise in the demand for medical alert systems. PERSs are mostly for the older population and people with disabilities to effortlessly call for help during an emergency. They are also extensively adopted and used throughout most western countries. The elderly can age in the comfort of their own homes with the support of PERSs, and this feature is projected to drive market expansion.

Story continues

Key Highlights

In recent years, mobile systems or mPERSs are likely to lead the US PERSs market in the coming years as the adoption of smartphones has increased to a great extent.

Wearable sensor technologies and IoT have a great potential to improve our lifestyles; for example, by providing healthcare monitoring systems responsible for tracking and managing health and fitness. The introduction of such technologies has transformed the healthcare sector and will drive the demand for PERSs.

Around one million Americans live in senior living communities, which is expected to double by 2030. Thus, the increase in the number of assisted living centers will escalate the demand for PERSs as these systems help to keep elderly residents safe, reduce the events of emergencies, and provide all kinds of assistance.





Market Segmentation

Type:

Mobile Systems

In-Home Systems

End-User

Homecare Agencies

Senior Living Centers

Direct to Consumer

Others

The revolution brought by new technologies such as AI and IoT provides immense growth opportunities to vendors in the US PERSs market. Other prominent vendors included in the report are AlertOne Services, ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert Emergency Response, Aloe Care Health, Cisco Systems, MobileHelp, One Call Alert, GreatCall Key, Lifefone Medical Alert Services, WellBe, Qmedic, ResponseNow, and Lively. They compete in the market by providing affordable PERSs to end-users. These vendors focus on delivering low-cost PERSs to their customers to compete with key players that dominate the market. The US PERSs market is highly competitive with the presence of global players that offer innovative and efficient medical alert devices to end-users.

Key Vendors

Connect America

Medical Guardian

VRI





Other Prominent Vendors

ADT

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Alert One

Aloe Care Health

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Freeus

HandsFree Health

LifeFone Medical Alert Services

MedGuard Alert Inc.

MobileHelp

Norton Control

One Call Alert

Lively

QMedic

ResponseNow

Visonic

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Alert Systems

7.2.1 Evolution of Medical Alert Systems

7.2.2 Overview

7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4 New Product Launches

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Introduction of Voice-Based and Mobile Medical Alert Systems

8.2 Adoption of Smartphone Applications Among the Geriatric Population

8.3 Growth in Number of Assisted Living Centers and Retirement Homes

8.4 Revolution Brought by Emerging Technologies, Such as IoT & AI

8.5 Transformation of The Healthcare Sector

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise in Awareness of PERS Among the Geriatric Population

9.2 Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rise in Number of Injuries

9.3 Favorable Healthcare Reforms and Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens by The Government

9.4 Increase in the Adoption of Smart, Wearable Devices for Health Monitoring

9.5 Growth in the Geriatric Population Living Independently

10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Costs Associated with PERS And Limited Technology Literacy

10.2 Growth in Data Breach and Data Security Concerns

10.3 Increase in The Number of Alternatives

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Insights by Product

11.2.2 Insights by End-Users

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Mobile Systems

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 In-Home Systems

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Homecare Agencies

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Assisted Living Centers

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 Direct-To-Consumer

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6 Others

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



